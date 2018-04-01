GOP Chairwoman: 'Democrats Hate Trump More Than They Love America'

Democrats hate our President more than they love our country. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 31, 2018

There were howls of disgust yesterday when the head of the RNC gleefully tweeted out this bit of foolishness where she seemed to channel Dear Leader Himself.

I take a contrarian view.

Nothing will get Democrats out to vote more than questioning their love of country. So if Trump or this Ronna Romney McDaniel character want to persist in this I say by all means. Do your worst.

There's literally no better way to ensure a Democratic romp in the midterms than to build on the ever-widening enthusiasm gap between Republicans and Democrats, one that people like Nate Silver say could turn a Democratic wave into a tsunami.

Please proceed, Mrs Romney.

I hate our President BECAUSE I love our country. https://t.co/VYnPjGoruV — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 31, 2018

Dear @GOPChairwoman: I served on active duty in the United States military to defend your right to say stupid stuff. https://t.co/xscYumZzod — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 31, 2018

This recklessly divisive and remarkably demagogic tweet might lead to the judgment that @GOPChairwoman loves her president more than she loves our country. https://t.co/N5TwspNMsO — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 31, 2018

And of course, any adoring sycophant that would change her name just to appease Trump deserves nothing less than universal scorn and ridicule.

Ronna Romney McDaniel cares more about her job than her actual name.



You literally changed your name to appease this dope. Sit down. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) March 31, 2018

Or just turn around what she wrote.