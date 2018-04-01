GOP Chairwoman: 'Democrats Hate Trump More Than They Love America'
There were howls of disgust yesterday when the head of the RNC gleefully tweeted out this bit of foolishness where she seemed to channel Dear Leader Himself.
I take a contrarian view.
Nothing will get Democrats out to vote more than questioning their love of country. So if Trump or this Ronna Romney McDaniel character want to persist in this I say by all means. Do your worst.
There's literally no better way to ensure a Democratic romp in the midterms than to build on the ever-widening enthusiasm gap between Republicans and Democrats, one that people like Nate Silver say could turn a Democratic wave into a tsunami.
Please proceed, Mrs Romney.
Source: Joe My God
Republican National Committee chair Ronna Romney McDaniel this morning declared on Twitter that “Democrats hate Trump more than they love America.” McDaniel was immediately dragged by many who pointed out that SHE loves Trump more than she loves her own family, as she was reportedly pressured by the White House to stop using her full name as it reminds Glorious Leader that her uncle is Mitt Romney.
And of course, any adoring sycophant that would change her name just to appease Trump deserves nothing less than universal scorn and ridicule.
Or just turn around what she wrote.
