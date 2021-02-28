Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

'I'm Going To Talk About Me': GOP Chairwoman Won't Say If Trump Is Sorry For Jan. 6

Republican Party Chair Ronna McDaniel on Sunday declined to say whether former President Donald Trump has reflected on his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
By David

Republican Party Chair Ronna McDaniel on Sunday declined to say whether former President Donald Trump has reflected on his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"I do know he's committed to helping us win back majorities," McDaniel told CBS host Margaret Brennan after speaking to the former president at Mar-a-Lago.

"How damaging were the events of Jan. 6 to your party?" Brennan asked.

"They were damaging to our country," McDaniel replied. "I think it was horrific what happened Jan. 6. There is no American -- Republican or Democrat -- who looks at that and sees our Capitol attacked and feels good. And I think there's a lot of self-reflection that has to go on across the whole country."

"Has the president done some self-reflection?" Brennan wondered.

"I'm going to talk about me because I'm not going to speak for somebody else," McDaniel insisted.

"Well, you said he didn't meet the moment previously," the CBS host recalled.

McDaniel responded by insisting that the Republican Party has been "more vocal" about denouncing groups like QAnon. She also accused the media of "suppressing reports on Hunter Biden and what's happening with Andrew Cuomo."

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team