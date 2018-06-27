Chris Matthews Warns Dems To Fight For SCOTUS Or Else

After Justice Anthony Kennedy intentionally tossed his fire bomb into the middle of the midterms (GFY Justice Kennedy), I heard so many mealy-mouthed idjuts clutching their pearls it was puke-inducing.

And then one voice cut through all of the BS, and did it magnificently. Here is Chris Matthews, telling Senate Democrats to step up, grow a damn spine, and fight like hell.

"There is no way politically the Democratic base will stand for any kind of hearings or vote on a Trump nominee for the Supreme Court before the election," says Matthews. Take heed, Joe Manchin, because he's absolutely damn right about this. If you, Senator Joe Manchin, facilitate the destruction of the Supreme Court to the detriment of your people, you will lose in November.

After winding up some, he offered advice which every damn Democrat better heed: "The Democrats have got to fight for that fifth seat with everything they've got. If they allow this to proceed, they're going to look stupid, they're going to look weak and they're going to be overthrown. I tell you, the Democratic base is wired now for a revolt. This will be the trigger for it. He shouldn't have a meeting with any of his nominees. They shouldn't have any hearings, they shouldn't show up for any hearings."

Later, he called for them to shut down the Senate. Here's what I think: In addition to everything Matthews said, we have a "president" who thinks he can pardon himself and would love for his hand-picked SCOTUS to affirm that. He is an illegitimate "president" who "won" with assistance from a hostile foreign power. He is under federal investigation. Therefore, at this time, there can be no talk of a nominee. That seat must remain vacant.