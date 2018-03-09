'Desperate Dean' Heller Floats Rumor Anthony Kennedy Is Retiring In Order To Bolster Failing Senate Bid

Senator Dean Heller is in some real trouble in Nevada. Between his own pathetic representation of his constituents and women's anger at Trump and his unflagging support for Trump, it's likely Heller will be ousted in the midterms, so he tossed a Hail Mary during a talk he gave last week. POLITICO obtained the audio and it's...interesting.

He was very careful to walk the fine line between going full Trumper and standing on the wall looking into the Trump abyss.

But on the Supreme Court, he just tossed the Hail Mary and hoped no one would notice. In case they didn't notice, he waved a big red flag in front of them.

“Kennedy is going to retire around sometime early summer,” Heller told his audience. “Which I’m hoping will get our base a little motivated because right now they’re not very motivated. But I think a new Supreme Court justice will get them motivated.”

DID YOU HEAR THAT, BASE? In case you didn't hear it, HELLER WOULD LIKE THE BASE TO GET MOTIVATED TO COME AND VOTE FOR HIM.

There's just one problem. Lies generally do not motivate the base. And this is a lie. Justice Kennedy has already hired staff for next year! There is no indication beyond Heller's wishful thinking about the Supreme Court that Justice Kennedy is going anywhere.

But there's plenty of evidence the base in his home state is not motivated to come out and vote for him. Plenty. That's too bad. For Heller.

So like any good Vegas gambler, he's hedging his bets, walking the line between full winger and "moderate Republican" as if one of those exists.

On the Mueller investigation, he said “What I want is for the Mueller investigation to continue. I don’t want this thing coming to an end."

But just in case someone gets upset by that, he'd also like "an investigation on the other side." YES! "They should be doing one simultaneously on both sides." And just to prove he's serious, he made sure to say he's "talked to the attorney general directly about it, but he’s chosen not to do so.”

↓ Story continues below ↓

Damn it all.

Listen to Dean Heller ooze desperation on the Senate, the Supreme Court, Donald Trump and more below, via POLITICO: