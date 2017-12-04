Dean Heller Ejects Stage 4 Cancer Patient From Town Hall After She Asks About Health Care
Republican Senator, Dean Heller, sunk to an even more depraved and despicable level at a town hall this weekend in Nevada. We know that Republican's have been dodging their constituents for months now, both in DC and in their home states. But Heller really takes the cake for horrific and gestapo type behavior.
Here's what happened: during a town hall on Saturday, Laura Packard, a woman battling stage 4 cancer, asked Heller about the future of the Affordable Care Act. Within seconds of her finishing her question, which was asked politely and without rancor, 2 men approach her and remove her from the room.
At no point did she scream or yell. She didn't have posters or signs. She was just asking questions.
Directly following her ejection, Packard tweeted that she had been "warned" to keep quiet by Heller's "goons."
Here are he tweets:
Absolutely despicable.
