Networks Skip Trump's Election Fraud Speech, So Naturally He Wants Them Off The Air

It doesn't work that way, Mr. President, sir.
Networks Skip Trump's Election Fraud Speech, So Naturally He Wants Them Off The Air
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardJuly 17, 2026

Donald J. Trump argued that networks skipping live coverage of his primetime speech on election security should lose their broadcast licenses altogether, but you already knew that was coming.

CNN, ABC, and NBC declined to air the address live, in which Trump repeated claims that China illegally obtained millions of voter records as part of a wider scheme to sway the 2018 and 2020 elections — though NBC and ABC did stream it online. CBS, MS NOW, and Fox News, meanwhile, ran at least parts of the speech, Politico reports.

During Fox News' airing of the spectacle, the network added, "Fox News has not seen the evidence yet and is not in a position to evaluate the accuracy of the President's statement and claims."

Trump singled out NBC and ABC by name, framing their decision not to air the speech as evidence they were helping bury what he called election fraud, and used the moment to renew his threat that networks unwilling to cover him should have their licenses pulled.

Networks, however, are under no obligation to carry a President's remarks live during primetime — that's always been a choice, not a requirement. Traditionally, major addresses were reserved for genuine national crises, and networks tended to provide live coverage in those cases, though not always. Biden ran into the same snub in 2022, when several networks skipped his speech on threats to democracy delivered from Independence Hall. And ABC, CBS, and NBC all passed on airing Obama's 2014 primetime address on immigration as well.

But only Trump wants networks that snubbed his address, filled with the same regurgitated lies, to have their licenses revoked.

Meanwhile, Trump took to Truth Social this morning to write, "Great reviews on speech last night. Big audience. Pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT!!! Thank you! President DONALD J. TRUMP"

Sure thing, Sparky.

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