Joe Scarborough Wants Trump Bailed Out So He Won't Get Revenge On America

Look, I don’t like Joe Scarborough and I never will.

There’s something real creepy about him. I can’t tell you why I don’t like him because it’s unknown to me. However, today gave me a little clue.

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough thinks Senate Democrats should go ahead and bail out President Donald Trump’s hotels and other properties so he’ll focus on public health instead of his own bottom line. The “Morning Joe” host called on lawmakers to waive their objection to sending coronavirus relief to properties owned by Trump and his family, saying he’s been worried about the president’s priorities.

See the little kid in the corner throwing a fit at the birthday party because he can’t have all the ice cream? Give him all the damn ice cream because otherwise he’s going to ruin the party for everyone.

I resent the hell out of being extorted by my president. Did he go Stalin on us now? Tell ya what – give him your money, Joe. How fair is this to the mom and pop who bought a La Quinta franchise? They don’t have the Russians to bail them out. The last damn thing in the world I want is Donald Trump focusing on pubic health. Seriously.

What we need now is not saving Trump’s hotels. We do, however, need better morning show hosts and the 25th amendment.

Say it, Joe.

Published with permission of JuanitaJean.com