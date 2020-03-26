Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Joe Scarborough Wants Trump Bailed Out So He Won't Get Revenge On America

"By exempting Donald Trump and his businesses from getting relief, what you are doing is you’re actually encouraging him to make rash decisions that are going to hurt America," Scarborough argued.
By Juanita Jean

Look, I don’t like Joe Scarborough and I never will.

There’s something real creepy about him. I can’t tell you why I don’t like him because it’s unknown to me. However, today gave me a little clue.

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough thinks Senate Democrats should go ahead and bail out President Donald Trump’s hotels and other properties so he’ll focus on public health instead of his own bottom line.

The “Morning Joe” host called on lawmakers to waive their objection to sending coronavirus relief to properties owned by Trump and his family, saying he’s been worried about the president’s priorities.

See the little kid in the corner throwing a fit at the birthday party because he can’t have all the ice cream? Give him all the damn ice cream because otherwise he’s going to ruin the party for everyone.

  1. I resent the hell out of being extorted by my president. Did he go Stalin on us now? Tell ya what – give him your money, Joe.
  2. How fair is this to the mom and pop who bought a La Quinta franchise? They don’t have the Russians to bail them out.
  3. The last damn thing in the world I want is Donald Trump focusing on pubic health. Seriously.

What we need now is not saving Trump’s hotels. We do, however, need better morning show hosts and the 25th amendment.

Say it, Joe.

Published with permission of JuanitaJean.com

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.