Report: Trump Still Wants To Give Putin His Wish By Pulling Out Of NATO

Now there's some reassuring news on Morning Joe this morning!

"Kristin Welker asking Donald Trump a question, are you an agent of Russia, have you ever worked for Russia? The president finally after two days of brushing that question aside answered the question. But, my gosh, even more concerns arising, especially in the national security community and even some people working with Donald Trump have questions about why he behaves the way he does toward Vladimir Putin and now word coming out he was trying to pressure aides to give Vladimir Putin his biggest prize, and that is a withdrawal from NATO," Joe Scarborough said.

"The New York Times is reporting alarm among national security officials who are fearful President Trump will attempt to withdraw from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Senior officials told the Times that Trump privately expressed his desire to pull out of NATO several times over the course of 2018," Mika said.

"And by the way, Mika, that organization that was started after the Cold War has kept Russia in check now, for 70 years," Joe said.

"This is what they want, for him to do this," she said.

"Of course. No president -- nobody that's ever walked into that office as soon as NATO was formed has ever thought for one second about shutting down NATO. Not one second. Because everybody that's ever walked across the threshold of the White House and into the Oval Office knows that NATO has always been our check against Soviet expansion and against Russian expansion, and only Vladimir Putin -- only Vladimir Putin would be wanting the United States of America to withdraw from NATO."

Yeah, this story is quite rightly making waves this morning:

Sen @maziehirono on report Trump wants to withdraw US from NATO: "It's not normal to ask, which side is the president on? Russia's side or ours?... when you start to see a pattern where he spouts Putin's lies, then we have to ask the most frightening question about our president" pic.twitter.com/jEejRcIqpA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 15, 2019

“Trump Discussed Pulling U.S. From NATO.” Dividing those in the NATO alliance is a top Putin strategy, and even the mention delivers on his wildest dreams. How many times can we use the term “jaw dropping?” https://t.co/bO2FZFyqiX

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) January 15, 2019

Let me get this straight, @RichardGrennell: Not Harry Truman, who created NATO and ordered the Berlin airlift? Not JFK, who stared down the Russians over Cuba? Not Nixon, who ordered the nuclear alert in 1973? Not Reagan, who named it "the evil empire"? (cont'd) https://t.co/bmqUTTCeaA — Bret Stephens (@BretStephensNYT) January 15, 2019

Trump has reportedly considered NATO “obsolete” since the campaign, and to end it would be consistent with his larger overall domestic and foreign policy agendas of dismantling American interests for the benefit of either business interests, or Russia https://t.co/x3y6cFjXT7 — New York Magazine (@NYMag) January 15, 2019

Getting the US out of NATO would be a longstanding dream of Vladimir Putin.



Why has @realDonaldTrump acted so many times like he is beholden to Putin?



It should never, ever be a close question whether the President of the United States is a Russian asset. But here we are. https://t.co/Ok0MMFldkH — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 15, 2019

The irony -- or tragedy -- is that Trump's annoyance at NATO "ripping the US off" is based on a complete misunderstanding of how the alliance is financed. He keeps saying the same wrong thing he said in the campaign. https://t.co/oHYkb5UJW5 — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) January 15, 2019