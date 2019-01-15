Report: Trump Still Wants To Give Putin His Wish By Pulling Out Of NATO

Now there's some reassuring news on Morning Joe this morning!
"Kristin Welker asking Donald Trump a question, are you an agent of Russia, have you ever worked for Russia? The president finally after two days of brushing that question aside answered the question. But, my gosh, even more concerns arising, especially in the national security community and even some people working with Donald Trump have questions about why he behaves the way he does toward Vladimir Putin and now word coming out he was trying to pressure aides to give Vladimir Putin his biggest prize, and that is a withdrawal from NATO," Joe Scarborough said.
"The New York Times is reporting alarm among national security officials who are fearful President Trump will attempt to withdraw from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Senior officials told the Times that Trump privately expressed his desire to pull out of NATO several times over the course of 2018," Mika said.
"And by the way, Mika, that organization that was started after the Cold War has kept Russia in check now, for 70 years," Joe said.
"This is what they want, for him to do this," she said.
"Of course. No president -- nobody that's ever walked into that office as soon as NATO was formed has ever thought for one second about shutting down NATO. Not one second. Because everybody that's ever walked across the threshold of the White House and into the Oval Office knows that NATO has always been our check against Soviet expansion and against Russian expansion, and only Vladimir Putin -- only Vladimir Putin would be wanting the United States of America to withdraw from NATO."
Yeah, this story is quite rightly making waves this morning:
