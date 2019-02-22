Trump, GOP Still Say Nothing About Terror Plot To Decimate Dems

Joe Scarborough seems surprised that a right-wing extremist who planned to kill the top Democratic leaders isn't being denounced by Trump and GOP leaders.

Instead, Trump (and Fox News) remain fixated on Jussie Smollett.

"Susan, though, this isn't just any other case. this is a plot to kill the president's political opponents and to kill reporters who actually report on the president. I cannot think of a president, whether it be Barack Obama or whether George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, you name it. George H.W. Bush, you can go all the way back. If top leaders in Congress and top presidential candidates were a target of a massive conspiracy to decapitate date the two political parties in America? i cannot imagine a president staying silent on that, even if it was one of his supporters launching the attack.

"This was an enemies list. Let's be clear, Joe, this was a list that was set out, enemies of the president that he wanted to kill and attack and kill," Susan Del Purcio said.

"The president of the United States, not saying anything, has abdicated once again any moral authority he has on guiding this country. We have no leader with any moral values and that is what's just so depressing. What makes me even just more angry, honestly, is the lack of comment from other Republicans. How can they not stand up and say how fundamentally wrong this is? They're talking about their colleagues. This are not their enemies. These are the people they work with every day.

"It's time for the Republicans to stand up. It was mentioned last hour, when there was a freshman congresswoman who made anti-Semitic remarks, and she was called out by her own party and the Republican party, that happened and that was deemed the appropriate response."

Seems to me Republicans have been doing immoral things for several decades now. People like Joe Scarborough and Susan Del Purcio like to comfort themselves with the polite norms that are now gone, but that's really the least of it. Look at the criminal behavior that politeness was used to cover!

Maybe the reason they're so upset is that the real face of conservatism is right out there in the open, where everyone can see.