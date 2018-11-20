Ivanka Used Private Emails, But It's Nothing Like Hillary, Nope

As Joe Scarborough points out, it's all too familiar. He and Mika discuss the similarities:

"Everything Hillary says, they could be telling the truth, but how do we know? " Mika said.

"We don't -- wait, hold on a second. So we have Cheryl Mills, a Democratic lawyer forwarding which emails she thought was relevant, and now we have Abbe Lowell, a Democratic lawyer, forwarding which emails he thinks is relevant. There are a few parallels here. yeah," Scarborough said.

"Hillary Clinton's people made the same claim, that classified information was never sent over her server, which the FBI later debunked and Clinton also had a private team sort through the emails to determine which ones were and were not relevant. Here is what the president thought about that back then."

Mika then rolled a montage of Trump attacking Clinton over her emails.

"Maybe it's too obvious to say, but I'm going to say it, anyway," Scarborough said.

"Public records are public. They have to be preserved. No one is expecting her father and his constitutionally challenged followers to start screaming for Ivanka to be locked up, but it is not too much to hold Ivanka Trump to the same standard of skepticism and the same standard of inquiry that we demanded in the press for over a year in the case of Hillary Clinton.

"Ivanka's spokesman told the post that her case was totally different from hillary's. Quote, 'no classified information was ever included.' That's what Hillary Clinton said at her U.N. press conference about classified information. Remember that? And we don't know what was deleted. We don't know what was not deleted. We don't know what was turned over. We don't know what was not turned over in its totality. We have no idea if what Ivanka Trump's lawyers are saying is true, any more than we had any idea whether what Cheryl Mills was telling us about Hillary Clinton's emails are true or not. We just don't. And if you're saying we do, you're a hack and an ideologue.

"Let's look at the facts. Ivanka Trump is asking you to believe that her lawyer acted in the public's interest when he chose which emails he would make part of the official government record. And it was Ivanka Trump's lawyer and Ivanka Trump's Democratic lawyer alone who decided which ones he would hold back. Ivanka's lawyers claim nothing was deleted. Maybe he's telling the truth, maybe he's not.

"As we sit here this morning, there's no reason for any of the media to be any less aggressive in the search for truth regarding Ivanka Trump's private emails than everybody was for Hillary Clinton for a year and a half. And when the new Congress gets sworn in, the House Oversight Committee, they need to seek nothing less of Ivanka Trump and her lawyers but the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth."