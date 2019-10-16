Morning Joe Remembers When Trump Was A Proud Defender Of Nepotism

It all started with Ronna Romney McDaniel's tweet:

Let me get this straight…



Hunter Biden got $50K a month from a Ukrainian energy company, despite having ZERO experience in energy.



His justification?



That he was also on the board of Amtrak – more obvious nepotism.



If that’s not the swamp, I don’t know what is! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 15, 2019

"Did Romney really do that? McDaniel?"

"See, Hunter didn't change his last name, so when Ronna did, it's less obvious. See what I mean?"

"Would it be okay if Hunter changed his name since Romney McDaniel did?"

"So anyhow, Ronna Romney McDaniel. let me get this straight, 'Hunter Biden got $50,000 a month from a Ukrainian energy company despite having zero experience in energy. His justification that he was on the board of Amtrak? More obvious nepotism. If that's not the swamp, I don't know what is.'"

"It's interesting, Romney McDaniel was criticized throughout the campaign when she was moving into this RNC chair and top people in the campaign dismissed her and said the only reason she got that job is her last name,"

"Because she's related to Mitt Romney."

"And Trump wanted to stick it to Romney. Isn't that interesting."

"Her tweet has caused the phrase to Ms. Romney to trend on Twitter. And he made his feelings on nepotism very clear."

LARRY KING: All right, your daughter Ivanka will be taking Caroline's place on The Apprentice. TRUMP: Correct. KING: Nepotism. TRUMP: That's true. KING: Why? TRUMP: I like nepotism, you know, if you can't take care of your kids, you know that better than I. I like nepotism. A lot of people say oh, nepotism. Usually these are people without children, but I like nepotism.

Joe and Mika liked it so much, they played it again.

Clip and save, you can show this to your wingnut relatives at Thanksgiving!