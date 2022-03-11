Bolton: Putin Saw Trump As His Lackey

Trump's former NSA said Putin loved how Trump dealt with our NATO allies. Loved it.
By John AmatoMarch 11, 2022

Donald Trump's former National Security Advisor said Putin didn't invade Ukraine in Trump's first term because he saw the former so-called president doing "a lot of his work for him."

Bolton spoke with SiriusXM’s Julie Mason about what would have happened if Trump was able to fulfill his wish to take the United States out of NATO altogether.

Bolton said if Trump had a second term, the world would be in a lot worse shape.

Bolton said, "I think one of the reasons Putin did not move during Trump’s term in office was he saw the president’s hostility in NATO. It was widely reported in American media, and to Putin’s mind, it’s a binary proposition, a weaker NATO is a stronger Russia.”

“So I think he saw, Putin saw Trump doing a lot of his work for him and thought maybe in a second term, Trump would make good on his desire to get out of NATO, and then it would just ease Putin’s path just that much more” he said.

Everyone saw Trump trying to withdraw from NATO. And it was an international embarrassment to observe his fanboy love of Putin.

When both David Brody and Pat Robertson bash Trump's performance with Putin you know it was ten times worse.

Brody continued, "And this was a smelly moment. Rather than Helsinki, maybe it's Helstinky for President Trump because that's what it felt like for sure."

Of course, John Bolton waited until 2022 to let us know.

