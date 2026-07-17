KY Governor Reveals He Received Two Calls About McConnell 'Suggesting He's Passed'

Despite the Kentucky Senator's attempt to quell the suspicions, theories, and rumors with a bizarre and highly scrutinized photo of himself in a hospital chair, coupled with a vague and rather milquetoast statement, the situation surrounding Mitch McConnell and the true state of his health and well-being continues to raise more questions than answers.

In the midst of all the ambiguity, Kentucky's Democratic Governor Andy Beshear has finally taken a stand in recent weeks, openly demanding that the Bluegrass State's longest-running Republican lawmaker release more tangible proof of not only life, but his cognizance and overall ability to serve the people of Kentucky and the United States effectively. Given the ongoing lack of information from McConnell and his team, Beshear has recently begun to publicly make it clear that he is fully prepared to use any and every avenue available to him as governor to replace McConnell in the Kentucky Senate, should he continue to fail in providing adequate proof of his well-being -- much to the chagrin of the Republican Party, as they double down on their attempts to strip Beshear of that very power.

But Andy isn't operating from malice, revenge, or even partisanship. He's operating from the very same place all of America is sitting right now -- truly not knowing with 100% certainty whether Mitch McConnell is even alive or dead.

In an interview with Katie Couric, the journalist asked Beshear flat-out what had prompted him to finally release public statements demanding concrete evidence and information from McConnell amid the senator's now month-long hospitalization.

According to Beshear, he was receiving inside information indicating that Mitch McConnell was dead.

"It had been a month before anything had been put out, not even an official statement from Senator McConnell," Beshear said, revealing, "In fact, I'd gotten two calls from different agencies – not state agencies – suggesting he's passed."

The Kentucky governor did not confirm when he received these calls, or what agencies the officials hailed from.

Nevertheless, we have played Schrödinger’s Congressman long enough. It's time for some real answers.