KY Gov. Beshear Threatens To Go NUCLEAR Over Shady McConnell Situation

As old, white, Republican congressmen drop like flies ahead of midterm elections, with Trump's big SAVE Act on the line, Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear has made it strikingly clear that he will not be bullied by vicious Right-wingers doing Donald Trump's bidding.

Kentucky's longest-serving Senator made waves last month when news broke that paramedics had been called to his DC home for a medical emergency that landed McConnell in the hospital for weeks on end, as Americans were left to wonder whether the congressman was even alive.

Speaking with MS NOW’s Politics Nation host Rev. Al Sharpton over the weekend, Governor Beshear warned that he "might make some news right here" as he explained the options he has at his disposal to potentially replace Mitch McConnell in the Kentucky Senate, as Mitch's health continues to raise questions regarding his competency and Bluegrass State Republicans scramble to strip Beshear of his rightful power as the GOP margin rapidly closes.

"Our Republican supermajority has been so worried about me being able to potentially support someone before a special election that they passed not one but two laws," Beshear explained. "They tried at first to say they could submit a list of three people to me from the Republican Party, and I’d have to pick. Now they say I can’t fill a vacancy, but I have to call a special election."

"But here’s the thing: there is a Kentucky constitutional provision that says that I appoint all state officers when there’s a vacancy.

The question is, does that apply to federal offices? Well, before there was ever a law in Kentucky on how this would work, multiple appointments were made by governors, assumably under that provision."

Kentucky Republicans have tried to take away Governor Beshear’s ability to appoint Mitch McConnell’s replacement. Beshear says he’s considering ignoring the state legislature and appointing a Democrat to replace McConnell anyway.



He believes the law is unconstitutional, that… pic.twitter.com/48wzjUWOKe — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) July 13, 2026

Beshear's remarks came just before McConnell released "proof of life" in the form of a long-winded statement, coupled with a photo of himself sitting in a hospital chair alongside his wife, Elaine Chao, as he held what appeared to be Sunday’s edition of The Washington Post sports section. The octogenarian Senator's lengthy statement claimed that he was hospitalized as a result of a fall in his DC home, followed by a bout of "mild pneumonia," directly contradicting numerous reports and audio recordings that indicated McConnell suffered a cardiac event and required CPR from paramedics.

However, McConnell's bizarre "proof of life" stunt did little to assuage the Kentucky governor, who continued to demand appropriate reassurances regarding the Senator's condition and his ability to properly serve in Congress, including a video of McConnell physically speaking.

Speaking with Spectrum News following McConnell's statement and photo, Beshear did not mince his words:

Moving forward, the Senator should show he can meaningfully engage in his elected position through interviews, videos, or other means that can provide additional reassurance to our constituents.

During his interview with Rev. Sharpton, Beshear made it clear that he has no qualms with exploring ALL of his rightful options as governor, should Mitch McConnell be found too incapacitated to serve properly.

"I will look at my authority as governor to make sure that we are represented as Kentuckians, and certainly I’ll take a strong look at that section of our Kentucky Constitution," the governor confirmed.