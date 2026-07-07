MAGA To Mitch McConnell's Team: Prove He's Not Dead

This is getting awkward.
MAGA To Mitch McConnell's Team: Prove He's Not Dead
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardJuly 7, 2026

It's been nearly a month since Mitch McConnell's mysterious June 14 hospitalization, and his own party is starting to wonder if anyone's actually seen the guy. A growing chorus of MAGA figures is demanding McConnell's staff produce actual proof he's still breathing, because his office's strategy so far has been to say absolutely nothing useful — no update on his treatment, his prognosis, or whether the 84-year-old will ever make it back to the Senate floor.

What we do know: he reportedly went into cardiac arrest, was found unconscious, and needed CPR at his own home, after which his team settled into a loop of the same vague "thanks for the well-wishes" statement. And just to keep things extra suspicious, his wife Elaine Chao apparently hopped a flight to Beijing three days later for a sit-down with China's Vice President Han Zheng — because nothing says "everything's fine here" like a diplomatic trip abroad.

Of course, Trump whisperer Laura Loomer and others like Catturd weighed in.

The Breitbart guy weighed in, too:

Steve Bannon, one of Trump's top allies, has been pushing an online theory that McConnell's team is deliberately keeping his condition under wraps to dodge triggering a special election — one that could open the door for outgoing Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie to jump in as an independent. The timing matters here: if McConnell resigns or is declared unable to serve before August 3, Kentucky law lets Gov. Andy Beshear call a special election. Wait past that date, though, and any replacement vote gets folded into November's general election instead.

Bannon's whole M.O. is to throw out the darkest possible read and let it calcify into 'fact' through repetition. Still, Team McConnell's silence is doing him a lot of favors.

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