MAGA Civil War Devolves As Right-Wing Conspiracists Resort To Doxxing Each Other

Right-wing influencers Laura Loomer and Candace Owens took turns releasing details about each other's personal lives over a squabble about the killing of Charlie Kirk.

After Owens spent weeks publishing conspiracy theories about Kirk's death, Loomer took revenge by publishing alleged details about Owens' houses and cars.

"She asked people to support her aka donate to her legal fund by buying her ugly merch," Loomer wrote on social media over the weekend. "Why doesn't she sell one of her luxury SUVS?"

"Why doesn't she support herself?" she asked. "The grift is real. And now she's saying Charlie is watching from heaven smiling as she terrorizes his widow with lies?"

TV host Ana Kasparian accused Loomer of "using fake/manipulated" documents to doxx Owens.

"Using fake/manipulated 'documents' to slander @RealCandaceO and her husband proves malicious intent," Kasparian insisted. "This is pretty disgusting and Candace should sue to be honest. This behavior is unacceptable and shouldn't go unchecked."

"You should stop lying and defaming me, accusing me of using fake documents," Loomer shot back. "Candace hasn't denied it. She knows it will be used against her in a deposition if she lies. Eventually it will come out. She won't deny it."

According to Loomer, Owens' husband received U.S. citizenship despite having a DUI arrest.

"Who knows. Maybe @DHSgov will open an investigation. If they are smart they will. @SecMullinDHS," the MAGA influencer said. "He could have killed someone but you excuse it because you dislike the person who is exposing this information."

"Candace Owens @RealCandaceO is trying to get me to post her home address so she can accuse me of doxxing her. I'm not posting her home address, which would prove the vehicle from the DUI is registered to her home, which is inside the trust," Loomer continued. "I'm not posting her home address, so now, Candace is having her Young Turk friends like @AnaKasparian lie about me and accuse me of forging documents."

"If Ana doesn't retract, I'm going to sue her for defamation and the records will be subpoenaed."

On Monday, Owens confirmed that only some of Loomer's information about her cars was correct.

"For clarity, my family absolutely does NOT own 1 million dollar in cars, nor do we own a black TRX pick-up truck. This is categorically false," Owens wrote. "Nonetheless, Laura Loomer just accurately doxxed my personal car, (a new range rover my husband bought me for my birthday after 7 years of marriage), as well as our family car that we use to drive the kids in."

Owens said someone informed her that Loomer was getting information from her soon-to-be husband's work at a car dealership, which she named.

"The person is alleging that Laura encouraged him to break the law on her behalf, violating the Driver Privacy Protection Act (DPPA) and pulling personal information (home details, financing details, etc) so she can go after her enemies," she asserted. "They claim Andrew 'Jacob' Simpson is using his employer's dealer accounts to access personal information regarding LLCS, which would include the new LLC that we used to purchase that car in."

"If this is true and Laura is using her fiancé to hack user data with the express goal of stalking her adversaries, it is a crime. And a very serious one on that," Owens said.