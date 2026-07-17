Fox's Verdict On Trump's Speech: 'Anyway. We Have A Ton Of Other Breaking News'

As several major networks snubbed Donald Trump's speech on Thursday night, declining to air the President's regurgitated lies, Fox News took a different approach, cutting away after just over five minutes.

Sean Hannity thanked the audience for sitting through Trump's speech like it was a chore to be endured, then practically sprinted toward the next segment — suddenly there was "a ton of other breaking news" to get to, because five minutes on the boss was apparently five minutes too many.

"Anyway, I should thank you so much for that summary," Hannity said. "We appreciate it. We have a ton of other breaking news and developments tonight, one starting in the Middle East."

During Fox News' airing of the speech, the network added, "Fox News has not seen the evidence yet and is not in a position to evaluate the accuracy of the President's statement and claims."

Trump's 27-minute-too-long speech last night consisted of his typical long-debunked claims that the 2020 election was "rigged," and he said the U.S. election system is currently unable to prevent cheating and interference.

And, of course, Trump said that, with the midterms right around the corner, to sow doubt in the elections, knowing full well that Democrats will likely take the House and possibly the Senate, too.

As Mediaite noted, Fox & Friends did not even mention the President’s address from the night before.

Trump argued that networks skipping live coverage of his primetime speech on election security should lose their broadcast licenses altogether. I doubt that he's including Fox News as one of his targets. Just a hunch!