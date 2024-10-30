Hannity Cries Like A Baby Over Harris' Ellipse Speech

Here's Fox News's Sean Hannity whining like a child playing in a sandbox without his Tonka toy.

Kamala Harris gave a scintillating speech to over 75,000 people at the former scene of the January 6 insurrection.

Hannity cried crocodile tears because the Harris campaign has been blasting Trump for his neo-Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden and the horrible idea he promotes and the many despicable lie he tells.

Trump is the greatest liar that has ever run for political office, so baby Sean decided to use that against the Vice President. He played short video clips to smear her and then defended demented Donald.

"I will work with Democrats and Republicans to sign into law the border security bill that Donald Trump killed," Harris said.

Hannity came to Donald's rescue because that's his actual job.

"Kamala told a lot of lies tonight, and that was the amnesty bill that would allow millions of illegal immigrants into the country every single year," he said. "That was not a border security bill by any stretch of the imagination, and that wasn't the only lie from tonight's speech."

"Here's Kamala lying about abortion, birth control, and IVF."

HARRIS: Take a look. Trump's not done. He would ban abortion nationwide, restrict access to birth control and put IVF treatments at risk, and force states to monitor women's pregnancies. Just Google Project 2025 and read the plans for yourself.

"That's like a triple lie in one paragraph," Hannity whined. "Here's a headline from CBS, quote, Trump says he would veto a federal abortion ban. He's never, he supports IVF and by the way does not call for restrictions on birth control, the opposite of what Harris claimed tonight."

Hannity continued, "He is also totally opposed to limiting any of this in any way. He has called on the federal government to help fund IVF, as a matter of fact, and by the way, it is not Trump's Project 2025."

"He's not affiliated with it in any way, knows nothing about it, has never even read the so-called project," Hannity stated. "Kamala Harris is a liar, and her next lie was about Social Security and Medicare. Let's scare the old people as per usual."

Hannity continued like this for a long time.

Take a look.

Donald Trump has a different approach.

"She's lying again," Hannity said. "She also blatantly lied when she mentioned unity and bringing the country together."

HANNITY: In reality, she and her surrogates are spending almost all their time, all their energy smearing, slandering her political rivals, and playing political games. In fact, just seconds before promising to bring the country together, here's what she had to say about a political opponent. Wow, this is really unity if I've ever heard it.

Cue Harris clip.

HARRIS: America, this is not a candidate for president who is thinking about how to make your life better. This is someone who is unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance and out for unchecked power. Donald Trump has spent a decade trying to keep the American people divided and afraid of each other. That is who he is.

"That was like ten lies in one paragraph amid all the smears and the slander and besmirchment and lying," he said with a straight face. "This was a robotic, uninspiring, meaningless speech."

Kamala Harris's speech was delivered exceptionally well, especially with so much riding on it. Meanwhile, traitor Trump holds bizarre pressers with his friends until he can go on Fox News.

"She claims she will represent all Americans, even those who don't vote for her, days after she and her acolytes were out there calling everyone supporting Donald Trump a Nazi and a fascist," an outraged Hannity screeched.

It went on like this interminably. Poor baby.

I just love to see Sean Hannity driven to this extreme.

A panicky extreme.

You, sir, are trying to usher in an age of white supremacy, Christian theocracy, and "elect" an autocrat that will do its best to destroy the US Constitution and turn America into an actual sh*thole country.