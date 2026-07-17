Texas Lt. Gov. Somehow Thinks Obama Was Secretly Running The Government For Biden

MAGA lies never stop, they only migrate and multiply.
By John AmatoJuly 17, 2026

The state of Texas is full of con artists, liars, criminals, and immoral characters holding major positions in their state and local government.

Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick has his own podcast and made these remarks. Republicans are so bereft of ideas while whistling Dixie as Trump burns the country down; they replay the same nutty conspiracies to fill the time to make themselves feel better.

Our friends at Right Wing Watch caught this nonsense.

PATRICK: It's clear that they used auto-pen Joe Biden as just a pawn that they could push around and do.

I've always believed Obama has been, basically, he has violated the Constitution because he's served a third term.

I think he was behind the entire administration, or at least his people were, with his guidance.

This was his attempt at promoting Trump to run for a 3rd term, I imagine.

Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick says that Obama "violated the Constitution because he served a third term": "I think he was behind the entire [Biden] administration."

Right Wing Watch (@rightwingwatch.bsky.social) 2026-07-16T15:51:50.756Z

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