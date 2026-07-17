Senate's Dumbest Member Claims Colleagues Weren't Legally Elected

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who either voted illegally in Florida or isn't eligible to run for Governor in Alabama, had some thoughts about voter fraud and voter integrity ahead of Trump's deranged speech this Thursday.

Tuberville made an appearance on Ed Henry's show on Newsmax, and after lying about election integrity in California and New York and pushing for their voter-disenfranchising SAVE Act to be passed, Tuberville made the ridiculous assertion that a bunch of his colleagues, whom he conveniently failed to mention, weren't legally elected.

TUBERVILLE: Election integrity, there's not any, okay? We have very little in election integrity, zero in some states, like California and New York, where they just blatantly cheat.

You know, in California, if you even, if you bring an ID to the polling place, they might put you in jail for bringing it. I mean, they hate voter ID.

And so Ed, we got to get it straight. Every time I go to Alabama, people are saying, Coach, "Does my vote count, you know, am I going to be overridden by illegals voting in this country?" They're very concerned about it. So we got to address it. We got to get the Save America Act passed. But we've still got these RINOs that's just bound and determined to say, you know, we're going to keep up with tradition. Don't worry about the country. They just want to keep their tradition of the Senate.

But if you look at what we have, Ed, in terms of what happened in 2020, we know President Trump, they put the screws to him. You know, there's no doubt. I've seen the evidence.

The same thing with, we probably have four or five senators that didn't legally win. They shouldn't be up here, and it's just unfortunate that that's happened.

But again, slowly the information is coming out. I think you'll hear more tonight from president Trump. I don't know exactly what he's gonna talk about, but the American people need to know how crooked these Democrats are.

They lie, they cheat, they steal, they've tried to kill... yeah, they tried to kill the president three times. They killed Charlie Kirk. It's unbelievable. And we need to fight back. And thank goodness for president Trump.