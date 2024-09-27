Smartmatic Settlement With Newsmax Avoids Scheduled Trial

Smartmatic settled a similar lawsuit against far-right One America News in April, also for an undisclosed sum.
By Susie MadrakSeptember 27, 2024

Voting machine company Smartmatic and the laughable Newsmax "news" channel have reached a settlement, avoiding a defamation trial that would have begun Monday over allegations that Newsmax personalities and guests spread lies about the 2020 election and Smartmatic’s role in it. Via the Washington Post:

Details of the “confidential” settlement were not released. The settlement came as the process of picking a jury was underway, with the trial expected to kick off next week.

“Newsmax is pleased to announce it has resolved the litigation brought by Smartmatic through a confidential settlement,” said a Newsmax spokesperson.

Smartmatic settled a similar lawsuit against far-right One America News in April, also for an undisclosed sum. The company still has an ongoing lawsuit against Fox News, which could reach trial next year.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon