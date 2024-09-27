Smartmatic Settlement With Newsmax Avoids Scheduled Trial

Voting machine company Smartmatic and the laughable Newsmax "news" channel have reached a settlement, avoiding a defamation trial that would have begun Monday over allegations that Newsmax personalities and guests spread lies about the 2020 election and Smartmatic’s role in it. Via the Washington Post:

Details of the “confidential” settlement were not released. The settlement came as the process of picking a jury was underway, with the trial expected to kick off next week.

“Newsmax is pleased to announce it has resolved the litigation brought by Smartmatic through a confidential settlement,” said a Newsmax spokesperson.

Smartmatic settled a similar lawsuit against far-right One America News in April, also for an undisclosed sum. The company still has an ongoing lawsuit against Fox News, which could reach trial next year.