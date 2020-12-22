Politics
Newsmax Issues 'Clarification' In Pathetic Attempt To Distance Itself From Election Lies

Gee, suddenly Newsmax wants to make clear that nothing they've broadcast about the election, Dominion machines or Smartmatic software is remotely true.
3 hours ago by Aliza Worthington
Likely desperate to avoid costly, crippling lawsuits from the owners of Smartmatic and Dominion Systems, Newsmax issued what it called a "clarification" about the lies it's been spreading about the role those companies and their equipment played in Joe Biden's crushing defeat of Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

According to Business Insider:

The right-wing news outlet Newsmax on Monday broadcast a lengthy statement to "clarify" false and baseless claims made on its platform about two vote-processing companies, Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems, and the 2020 election.

"Newsmax would like to clarify its news coverage and note that it has not reported as true certain claims made about these companies," John Tabacco said on the network.

He claimed that they have NO EVIDENCE that any of the things any of the people they've brought on to lie about the election is actually true.

Newsmax has found no evidence either Dominion or Smartmatic owns the other, or has any business association with each other.

We have no evidence Dominion uses Smartmatic’s software or vice versa.

No evidence has been offered that Dominion or Smartmatic used software or reprogrammed software that manipulated votes in the 2020 election.

[...]

Dominion has stated its company has no ownership relationship with the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's family, Sen. Dianne Feinstein's family, the Clinton family, Hugo Chavez, or the government of Venezuela.

Neither Dominion nor Smartmatic has any relationship with George Soros.

Smartmatic is a U.S. company and not owned by the Venezuelan government, Hugo Chavez or any foreign official or entity.

Newsmax issued the same statement on its website on Saturday.

There you have it. All you need is to have a lawyer capable of bringing a solid, potentially crippling lawsuit against these criminal propagandists, and suddenly they're telling the truth.

