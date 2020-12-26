Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Dominion Lets Rudy Giuliani Know It Intends To Sue Him For His Campaign Of Lies

White House counsel Pat Cipollone and weird melting Trump bag man Rudy Giuliani have both been notified by Dominion that they must now "preserve and retain all documents related to" their false conspiracy claims against Dominion Voting Systems.
By HunterDK
Dominion Lets Rudy Giuliani Know It Intends To Sue Him For His Campaign Of Lies
Oh, right. There are laws about that. Image from: Screengrab

Earlier in the week voting machine manufacturers Smartmatic and Dominion let it be known to conservative conspiracy peddlers Fox News and Newsmax that they would likely be filing lawsuits after the "news" outlets promoted 100% fake, and known fake, claims about the voting machine companies somehow being in cahoots to cheat Donald Trump out of an election win. While the barrier to successfully suing even the worst news outlet is very high, experts suggested that both companies have a very strong case.

Now Dominion Voting Systems has followed up with a threatened lawsuit that might be even easier to prove. White House counsel Pat Cipollone and weird melting Trump bag man Rudy Giuliani have both been notified by Dominion that they must now "preserve and retain all documents related to" their false conspiracy claims against the company, and to expect an "imminent" lawsuit over their "defamatory claims."

Both voting machine companies would seem to have the conservative conspiracy peddlers dead to rights on this one. Giuliani and other "presidential" media blabbermouths have been gleefully inventing tales about Dominion and Smartmatic, many of them so ridiculous that no sentient human could possibly believe them to be the truth. Those hoaxes have been so widely broadcast that they now threaten the very existence of both firms—all because Trump allies must invent imaginary reasons for Trump's very real loss at the polls.

So yes, please, sue these twits for all they're worth. It's going to be embarrassing if one of the things that saves democracy from fascist conspiracy propaganda is the propagandists stepping too eagerly on a private for-profit company's toes, but not embarrassing enough to turn down.

Posted with permission from Daily Kos.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team