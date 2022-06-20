Texas GOP's New Party Platform: Full Repeal Of The Voting Rights Act Of 1965

Texas Republicans have truly gone off the deep end. Instead of fixing the numerous problems in their state, they are focused on doing awful things. They should concentrate on improving the state's power grid, but instead, they want to secede. In a way, it's not the worst thing that could happen.

But then they thought that wasn't crazy enough, so the GOP's new party platform also calls for full repeal of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. That act was signed into law by President Lyndon Johnson. It outlawed the discriminatory voting practices adopted in many southern states after the Civil War. One discriminatory practice was literacy tests as a prerequisite to voting.

It gets weirder. Via Texas Tribune:

They approved measures declaring that President Joe Biden "was not legitimately elected" and rebuking Sen. John Cornyn for taking part in bipartisan gun talks. They also voted on a platform that declares homosexuality "an abnormal lifestyle choice" and calls for Texas schoolchildren "to learn about the humanity of the preborn child."

Maybe secession is a good idea after all. And it gets weirder (again).

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports:

The Fort Worth Log Cabin Republicans is a new chapter of a national organization. The local group and the organization's state affiliate were denied booths at the event that drew Republicans from across the state, a spokesperson for the party confirmed.

Republicans in that state have ostracized the LGBTQ+ community, people of color, and reasonable swing voters all in one day. Congrats, I guess?

And yet, Republican Rep.-elect Mayra Flores on Sunday credited her victory in a special House election in Texas to Democrats not taking Latino voters seriously enough.

"They feel entitled to our vote, making the same promises over and over and really not making nothing happen," she said out loud.

Mmmkay, lady, but what have Republicans done for the state or people of color in general? Name one thing. I'll wait.