Republicans Discover Wildfires Are Bad, Blame The Country That's Currently On Fire

Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno posted on Xitter that he plans to introduce a bill next week to sanction Canada and their government officials for this atrocity. The backdrop: smoke from wildfires burning across northwestern Ontario and northern Minnesota has pushed air quality in Toledo above 600, a new historic high for the city, and Ohio's EPA issued a statewide air quality advisory.

Moreno's office argued that Canada's government failed to invest in wildfire prevention, such as forest thinning, fuel reduction, prescribed burns, and stronger enforcement against arson. That follows a letter from Michigan Republicans earlier in the week making a similar case — accusing Canada of mismanaging forest maintenance and offering "excuses instead of results," and warning "we are done accepting apologies in place of action... if Canada will not manage its forests to prevent these fires, the United States will look elsewhere, and act on our own, to protect our people."

Canadian PM Mark Carney didn't respond directly to the criticism but took a swipe back, saying "climate change is everyone's responsibility — truly everyone's — including the United States."

The "arson/mismanagement" framing is very much contested. Broader reporting on this same story cycle notes that lightning causes about half of Canada's wildfires and that while some fires are human-caused, there's no indication widespread arson is behind this year's fires. Climate scientists also generally point to climate change, driven largely by fossil fuel use, as a major factor exacerbating wildfires in both Canada and the U.S.

Moreno is just another Trump suckup who is shitting on one of our allies. Moreno and his colleagues are pointing fingers at Canada while its provinces are actively fighting fires and evacuating people.

Moreno is not the only Republican attacking Canada:

Michiganders shouldn't have to breathe Canada's negligence. YEAR AFTER YEAR the smoke crosses the border while Canada does nothing. Stop exporting your smoke into our skies. Enough is enough! — Chairwoman Lisa McClain (@RepLisaMcClain) July 16, 2026

When Americans have wildfires, Canadians send help. When Canada has wildfires, America attacks us. https://t.co/Qw3C2d0Ezq — Prairie Catboy 🇨🇦 (@PrairieCatboy) July 16, 2026

Meanwhile, guess who is downwind from Los Alamos?

A new study from independent scientists, released July 10, argues the Energy Department has been lowballing just how bad things could get if plutonium ever got loose from Los Alamos National Laboratory. This New Mexico facility manufactures the cores for U.S. nuclear warheads.

Los Alamos sits on a fault system, so this should be interesting. But guess what? Canada won't shit on us in a time of need because they are good neighbors.