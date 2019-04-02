White Journo-Bro Election Math: Seven Is Greater Than Twelve

It's SO MUCH FUN being a woman. SO MUCH FUN. (insert Kermit Flail here.)
I can only imagine what it must be like being a Black woman who has risen to the top of her extremely competitive field. Law, by the way. Then politics. You know. The United States Senate, even. Maybe even a run at the United States presidency! FUN FUN FUN and no work at all! Nah, you must not have had to overcome many obstacles to accomplish so much, right?
It's not nearly as hard in this day and age as it is for a WHITE MAN to have to do that! Just ask any MRA (Men's Rights Activist) or Trump-lover! Or Ryan Lizza or Chris Cillizza.
YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY
*deep breath*
Or, you can take those horrible hot takes from the accused-of-sexual-assault white male douchebros who in this world still pass for journalists for some reason I will never understand and shove them right up your
*deep breath*
Right. That's what I meant to say.
Because, in reality, Pete Buttigieg has gotten so much free press, so much boosting, so much adulation that even actual respected journalists (NOT including the Lizzards in that category) did not realize until yesterday that he had not officially declared his candidacy. What does that tell you about the degree to which the playing field is STILL dramatically tilted against women, let alone Black women?
And THIS tweet will never not be appropriate...
Finally, for those of you who would actually like to put some thought into 1. why this is so, SO horrible, 2. the TRUE reason even liberal media was so complicit in tanking Hillary Clinton's campaign in 2016, and 3. what look for and reject so that it does not happen again, please take a look at this thread.
For the love of Pete, can we please not do this again?
