White Journo-Bro Election Math: Seven Is Greater Than Twelve

It's SO MUCH FUN being a woman. SO MUCH FUN. (insert Kermit Flail here.)

I can only imagine what it must be like being a Black woman who has risen to the top of her extremely competitive field. Law, by the way. Then politics. You know. The United States Senate, even. Maybe even a run at the United States presidency! FUN FUN FUN and no work at all! Nah, you must not have had to overcome many obstacles to accomplish so much, right?

Over the last two months, the response to our campaign has been inspiring:



- $12 million raised

- 218,000 individual contributions

- 99% of donors can give again



No corporate PACs. No federal lobbyists. A real, grassroots campaign — by the people and for the people. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 2, 2019

It's not nearly as hard in this day and age as it is for a WHITE MAN to have to do that! Just ask any MRA (Men's Rights Activist) or Trump-lover! Or Ryan Lizza or Chris Cillizza.

The $12 million for Harris makes Buttigieg's $7 million look that much better — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) April 2, 2019

The Kamala Harris fundraising numbers drive home just how impressive Pete Buttigieg’s fundraising numbers are. He is mayor of a city of 100,000 and had 159,000 donors. She is a U.S. senator with 40 million constituents and had 218,000 donors. — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) April 2, 2019

YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY

*deep breath*

Or, you can take those horrible hot takes from the accused-of-sexual-assault white male douchebros who in this world still pass for journalists for some reason I will never understand and shove them right up your

*deep breath*

I don’t know—maybe it’s frustrating that we got zero time to be excited about a woman of color raising 12 million dollars for her presidential campaign before men raced in to downplay it? — Becca Morgan (@itsmebeccam) April 2, 2019

Right. That's what I meant to say.

Because, in reality, Pete Buttigieg has gotten so much free press, so much boosting, so much adulation that even actual respected journalists (NOT including the Lizzards in that category) did not realize until yesterday that he had not officially declared his candidacy. What does that tell you about the degree to which the playing field is STILL dramatically tilted against women, let alone Black women?

You raised 7 million? Great job! pic.twitter.com/GCgxZr94Ov

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Becca Morgan (@itsmebeccam) April 2, 2019

This is a perfect example of why female candidates need better representation in the media. We still have dudebros who were fired for sexual misconduct in 2017 trying to convince us that “actually, the white guy who did less, somehow did better!!!1!!!1” — Jordan (@jordansdiamonds) April 2, 2019

White bro math is the best math. — Harley Peyton (@HarleyPeyton) April 2, 2019

And THIS tweet will never not be appropriate...

I someday aspire to be as overcompensated relative to my value as Chris Cillizza. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) March 6, 2019

Finally, for those of you who would actually like to put some thought into 1. why this is so, SO horrible, 2. the TRUE reason even liberal media was so complicit in tanking Hillary Clinton's campaign in 2016, and 3. what look for and reject so that it does not happen again, please take a look at this thread.

2/Its problematic that our media is dominated by white males who work in groupthink (Look at #TheMuellerReport's groupthink 'conclusion' coverage). It's especially problematic when it comes to covering white male candidates vs female candidates, female & male candidates of color. pic.twitter.com/qzhOrVCz0C — Maya Contreras (@mayatcontreras) April 1, 2019

3/Thankfully we have news programs like @JoyAnnReid that are incredibly inclusive. I'd like to see more news programs follow her model, but even w/ that we still need MORE diverse voices on TV that we haven't really seen yet. We need more statistics based coverage less punditry. pic.twitter.com/ANsuS3wcp7 — Maya Contreras (@mayatcontreras) April 1, 2019

4/We're seeing a lot of push back from white male journalists who still don't want to be self-reflective about 2016, nor how they are continuously participating in groupthink when it comes to 2020 coverage. We want more balanced coverage of our female candidates & their policies. pic.twitter.com/IDKYaiUPfv — Maya Contreras (@mayatcontreras) April 1, 2019

5/The media as a whole hasn't really delved into some of the amazing policy proposals from @ewarren @KamalaHarris @amyklobuchar @SenGillibrand instead they've been fawning over Mayor Pete and Beto's policy 'stances'. There's a big difference between these two: pic.twitter.com/NoJ3GCOt7u — Maya Contreras (@mayatcontreras) April 1, 2019

6/Policy 'stances' aren't Policy 'Proposal'. As I said yesterday, me saying 'I'd like everyone to have access to tequila' is my tequila "stance" it's not my tequila "policy proposal" which would outline how I'd pay for, produce, distill, and distribute said tequila. pic.twitter.com/bbgKGzE8FI — Maya Contreras (@mayatcontreras) April 1, 2019

For the love of Pete, can we please not do this again?