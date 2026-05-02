Mike’s Blog Round-Up

The lives of a misanthropic scientist and his daughter are going along just fine until a spaceship full of horny men show up and upend everything. Also, there’s a robot that can produce unlimited quantities of excellent booze, and an invisible monster animated by veteran Disney artist Joshua Meador, who was on loan to MGM for this picture.

Yes, in New York City, on this day in 1956, audiences were treated to the theatrical premiere of Forbidden Planet. This was a serious science fiction movie with a real budget, excellent special effects, and a stacked cast including Leslie Nielsen, Anne Francis, and Walter Pidgeon (and Robby the Robot). It used an early all-electronic soundtrack and drew on Shakespeare’s The Tempest as plot scaffolding. All in all, it was a quantum leap in cinematic science fiction and directly inspired a number of later space-travel movies and television shows.

At the 1957 Academy Awards, the film's Special Effects enjoyed a nomination for the trophy, but the film lost out to The Ten Commandments. In 2007, a new home video release was nominated for the Saturn Award in the category of 'Best DVD Classic Film Release.' And in 2013, the National Film Preservation Board inducted the flick into the National Film Registry, the U.S. organization that selects only 25 films annually to preserve them for their cultural, aesthetic, and historical contribution to the arts.

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