BUSTED: Fox & Friends Used Deceptive Footage After Trump Disrespects Fallen Soldiers

Donald J. Trump continued to embarrass this country once again, this time during the dignified transfer of the six United States service members killed in Kuwait. The Trump-friendly Fox & Friends show gave cover for Trump's blatant disregard for the fallen by replacing footage of their MAGA hero's attendance at Dover AFB dignified transfer yesterday with a video clip of Trump attending a similar transfer on December 17, 2025.

Why would they do this? Because even Fox & Friends panelists knew that Trump wearing his garish USA baseball cap during the solemn event, while not even bowing his head, was beyond the pale. And people noticed, including former RNC chairman Michael Steele.

“This fool has ABSOLUTELY no sense of dignity of appreciation for the moment,” Steele wrote on the Bad App while sharing a photo of Trump with his hat on. “It is called the Dignified Transfer for a reason. Take your damn hat off.”

This fool has ABSOLUTELY no sense of dignity or appreciation for the moment. It is called the Dignified Transfer for a reason. Take your damn hat off!! pic.twitter.com/O0R5BOyHQU — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) March 7, 2026

This timeline sucks so hard. I wonder what Fox & Friends would say if their precious little boy POTUS wore a tan suit.

Still of President Trump at yesterday's dignified transfer ceremony as seen on Fox & Friends. — Missing The Point (@missingthept.bsky.social) 2026-03-08T13:49:41.820Z

I don't even know what's happening here:

People got real mad at Biden for looking at his watch during a dignified transfer. Looking forward to the same outrage at Trump for wearing a fucking hat — Angry (@angrystaffer.bsky.social) 2026-03-07T22:34:40.692Z

This manlet of a president isn't fit to lead a drunken conga line, much less to attend the dignified transfer of the fallen as commander in chief.

UPDATE:

Fox News is really sorry about that, you guys, because they were caught.