BUSTED: Fox & Friends Used Deceptive Footage After Trump Disrespects Fallen Soldiers

How low can you go? Oh, damn. They'll see that as a challenge.
By Conover KennardMarch 8, 2026

Donald J. Trump continued to embarrass this country once again, this time during the dignified transfer of the six United States service members killed in Kuwait. The Trump-friendly Fox & Friends show gave cover for Trump's blatant disregard for the fallen by replacing footage of their MAGA hero's attendance at Dover AFB dignified transfer yesterday with a video clip of Trump attending a similar transfer on December 17, 2025.

Why would they do this? Because even Fox & Friends panelists knew that Trump wearing his garish USA baseball cap during the solemn event, while not even bowing his head, was beyond the pale. And people noticed, including former RNC chairman Michael Steele.

“This fool has ABSOLUTELY no sense of dignity of appreciation for the moment,” Steele wrote on the Bad App while sharing a photo of Trump with his hat on. “It is called the Dignified Transfer for a reason. Take your damn hat off.”

This timeline sucks so hard. I wonder what Fox & Friends would say if their precious little boy POTUS wore a tan suit.

Still of President Trump at yesterday's dignified transfer ceremony as seen on Fox & Friends.

Missing The Point (@missingthept.bsky.social) 2026-03-08T13:49:41.820Z

I don't even know what's happening here:

Dignified transfer. Undignified president.

Bill Kristol (@billkristolbulwark.bsky.social) 2026-03-08T13:47:47.972Z

People got real mad at Biden for looking at his watch during a dignified transfer.

Looking forward to the same outrage at Trump for wearing a fucking hat

Angry (@angrystaffer.bsky.social) 2026-03-07T22:34:40.692Z

This manlet of a president isn't fit to lead a drunken conga line, much less to attend the dignified transfer of the fallen as commander in chief.

UPDATE:

Fox News is really sorry about that, you guys, because they were caught.

Fox News admits to airing an old dignified transfer video on its program this morning, one that did not show Donald Trump wearing a white ball cap.

Aaron Parnas (@aaronparnas.bsky.social) 2026-03-08T14:34:16.008Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon