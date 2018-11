An abrupt departure for the so-called president at Wednesday's White House Tree Lighting Ceremony left the White House press pool behind. He even left the "protective press pool" in a lurch. The reporters responsible for covering the so-called president tweeted their anger.

president’s motorcade left the press at the christmas tree lighting. white house aides refusing to explain what happened. — Justin Sink (@justinsink) November 28, 2018

The White House abandoned the press pool at the Christmas tree lighting. Trump is allegedly back at the White House. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) November 28, 2018

The protective press pool exists to be in close proximity to the president in the event of an emergency and to document his movements for history. Can do neither at the moment. https://t.co/eXXKc8BQox — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) November 28, 2018

The entire point of the protective pool is to be with POTUS https://t.co/O9atxq7JdH — Anita Kumar (@anitakumar01) November 28, 2018

The @WhiteHouse staff works in concert with @SecretService to ensure the pool is always in the @POTUS motorcade. Poolers serve as the eyes and ears for the rest of the media. Usually it goes without a hitch, but something went amiss this evening and we've had no explanation. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) November 29, 2018

ABC News reporting Michael Cohen is pleading guilty to lying to Congress about the Russia investigation. — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) November 29, 2018

I guess this is why Agent 45 left the tree lighting ceremony in a rush after checking his phone. — Olufemi Akinbode (@olub0de) November 29, 2018

No one speculated that there was Mueller news last night, but this morning we know the news is bad for TrumpWorld.

Treating the press like dirt is very Nixonian but we know that's not where the similarities end.