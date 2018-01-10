Trump Claims News Anchors Sent Him 'Letters Of Congratulations' On His Open Immigration Meeting

During a press briefing today, as Trump read off a prepared list of what he believes his incredible presidential accomplishments are, like he always does, Trump claimed he received letters of high praise from a lot of news anchors over yesterday's open immigration meeting.

Trump said, "Yesterday, we had a bipartisan meeting with House members and Senators on immigration reform, something they've been talking about for many, many years, but we brought them together in this room, and it was a tremendous meeting."

The media was incredibly impressed that the cameras were allowed so much time during their meeting.

He continued, "Actually, it was reported as incredibly good, and my performance - some of them called it a performance, I consider it work, but it got great reviews by everybody other than two networks, who were phenomenal for about two hours."

Donald claims network bosses told them to cut out his praise.

"Then after that, they were called by their bosses who said, 'oh, wait a minute.' Unfortunately, a lot of those anchors sent us letters saying that was one of the greatest meetings they've ever witnessed. And they were great."

"They probably wished they didn't send us those letters of congratulations," Trump said.

He then went on to proclaim that his ratings keep the networks from going out of business.

There's nothing like listening to a U.S. president rain down effusive praise on himself.

It would be nice to see Trump produce those "letters" of praise.