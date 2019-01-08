Fox News Anchors Take Apart Trump's Oval Office Lie-Fest

Immediately after Trump's uninspiring and stilted presidential address about his government shutdown and fake wall, Fox News anchors Shepard Smith and Chris Wallace took apart many of Trump's lies in his very short speech.

The one thing that came through loud and clear was the annoying and very loud sucking noise Trump made when he deeply inhaled air through his nostrils. Outside of that, network executives must be scratching their heads at what they allowed to transpire on their airwaves.(Ed. Note: No, network executives ought to be FIRED for surrendering air time for a whole lot of nothing)

Shepard Smith wasted no time fact-checking Trump's drivel.

"He made a number of claims there, speaking specifically about a murder rates among those who are undocumented immigrants," he said. "The government statistics show that there is less violent crime by the undocumented immigrant population than by the general population."

"He talked about drug crossings over the border, but government statistics show much of the heroin actually comes not over the unguarded border but through ports of call," Smith continued.

Next: "He talked about undocumented crossings over the past months. In fact, the number of undocumented crossings over the southern border has been steadily down over the last ten years, and the government reports that there is more outward traffic than inward traffic."

"As for the trade deal he mentioned with Mexico which he said would pay for the wall, that trade deal is not yet complete, and the president said that law enforcement professionals have requested a $5.7 billion. It's he who requested it and it is he who has said he would own the shutdown," he concluded.

Fox News Sunday's Chris Wallace joined Smith to discuss whether Trump made the case for his base. (Ed. Note: OH, was that why he did this? He didn't say anything new. This is just rally speeches with a serious face.)

Wallace replied, "It does make the case for his base. The question is whether the base is enough, and the answer is it isn't because the Democrats won in an election in which the border wall was a major issue, took control of the House and they have enough votes in the Senate also to block any major legislation there."

↓ Story continues below ↓

Chris brought up the movie The Godfather and the famous saying of making an offer you can't refuse, Trump was making "an offer the Democrats can't accept."

Wallace also explained that when Trump talk about the shutdown and blamed the Democrats for it because they won't fund his wall, it is problematic since Democrats "already passed a bill to fund every agency in the government, including the DHS."

Wallace observed, "It's the president and Republicans in the Senate who have refused that." And the Democrats will continue to pass individual bills to open individual departments which the Republicans will refuse.

Wallace finished by saying, "The president said this is a difference, a choice between right and wrong, justice and injustice. I don't think the Democrats are going to sign up for that definition."

Over on Sean Hannity's show he immediately brought on Senator Lindsey Graham to complain that in 2006 Democrats voted for border barriers. They did their mandatory fact-check, so it was time for the Trump-stroking now.