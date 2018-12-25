Donald Trump: 'It’s A Disgrace What’s Happening In Our Country, But Other Than That, I Wish Everybody A Very Merry Christmas'

After making a call to the troops, during a press pool, instead of giving a positive message on Christmas, Trump bemoaned his usual set of grievances against the press, Democrats and Robert Mueller.

Fox News' America's Newsroom at first said they were airing Trump's call to the troops, but when they cut to Donald, he was complaining and lashing out at his usual targets.

Trump told the press that many federal workers, who were not getting paid because of his government shutdown, actually communicated to him that he should "stay out until you get the funding for the wall. These federal workers want the wall."

Does Trump believe Sean Hannity, Ann Coulter, Rush Limbaugh and Lou Dobbs are federal employees?

Trump whined about Democrats, who he lied always supported a border wall. But now since he's president, it's different: "They don't mind open borders."

And then Trump veered off by complaining the Democrats wanted James Comey fired — until he fired him.

Trump, bellyaching about James Comey, groused, "As soon as I fired him, they said, 'Why did you fire him for? That was a terrible thing.'"

He continued, "It's a disgrace what happening in our country, but other than that I wish everybody a Merry Christmas."

And then he finished up by denying there was collusion with Russia, it's a witch hunt, and said there has been a lot of collusion with the Russians by the Democrats only.

Merry Christmas to all.