Former DAG: ‘What’s Happening Now Is Much Worse’ Than Watergate

As today's House Judiciary Committee hearing on DOJ corruption ended, Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) asked former Deputy Attorney General Donald Ayer, “What happens to our democracy if we do not hold Barr accountable?”

Ayer first reminded us that in Watergate, the Justice Department failed and became untrustworthy. Then he laid out a powerful call for everyone to mobilize and demand Barr’s resignation.

AYER: I don't want to get too apocalyptic but … when people lose trust in the government and they lose trust in the law, then you don't have law. Then you have lawlessness and you go from there. And you know what ends up happening. So, it's very important that we recognize what's happening now. What's happening now is much worse than what happened in Watergate. Much worse. It's across the board. It's a systematic effort to undo the checks that were put in place in Watergate and others that existed in the Constitution. And we need to do something about it. People need to stand up now and demand that something be done about it. This guy has got to go and we need to get back on the track of having a system of justice where we care about doing it right and being fair and even handed.

If you don't already know, you can find out how to contact your congressperson here and your senator here.