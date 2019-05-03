Memo To House Democrats: Bide Your Time On Barr

House Democrats should allow William Barr to stonewall their proceedings for the time being so they can thoroughly study his obnoxious four-page summary and despicable Senate testimony to be completely prepared when he finally does show up to be interviewed by the House Judiciary committee.

His whole schtick is to run out the clock as much as possible. Members usually only have five minutes to cross-examine a witness and then answer is smug and time-wasting as possible.

His first play is to feign ignorance and make you ask the question again.

His next move is to question a particular word in the sentence, ask for clarification on "said" word (even though you are reading it from Robert Mueller‘s report).

Then he asks you to provide him with an example of said word, which further runs down the clock.

This works only in a typical committee hearing format but not when a questioner has more time to thoroughly go through his decision-making on each specific instance where he cleared Trump.

Barr has admitted he never studied the underlying evidence in the Mueller report.

William Barr's testimony also provided an extensive roadmap on how to impeach his own testimony to the Senate.

As Marcy Wheeler noted:

Among the opinions the Attorney General espoused are that:

You only need to call the FBI when being offered campaign assistance by a foreign intelligence service, not a foreigner

It’s okay to lie about the many dangles hostile foreign countries make to a political campaign, including if you accepted those dangles.

Because Trump was being falsely accused (it’s not clear of what, because the report doesn’t address the most aggressive accusation, and many other accusations against Trump and his campaign are born out by the Mueller Report), it’s okay that he sought to undermine it through illegal means

It’s okay for the President to order the White House Counsel to lie, even about an ongoing investigation

It’s okay to fire the FBI Director for refusing to confirm or deny an ongoing investigation, which is DOJ policy not to do

It’s okay for the Attorney General to call lawfully predicated DOJ investigative techniques “spying” because Fox News does

Public statements — including threatening someone’s family — cannot be subornation of perjury

You can exhaust investigative options in a case having only obtained contemptuous responses covering just a third of the investigation from the key subject of it

↓ Story continues below ↓

Barr also directly lied about his contacts with Mueller while being questioned by Rep. Crist.

Barr cannot feign ignorance or a memory lapse especially after Mueller contacted him twice about being unhappy the way he framed special counsel's report.