Donald Trump Draws Pathetically Small Audience At The National Christmas Tree Lighting

For a man who is so obsessed with size, tonight's pathetically tiny showing at the Washington, DC Christmas Tree Lighting has got to really sting. After all, Donald Trump promises that we can finally say "Merry Christmas" again...which would imply that we haven't been saying it, forever.

MSNBC trolled Trump hard with this hilarious montage of many of the times that President Obama actually said "Merry Christmas" but whatever, we can say it again and Trumpkins are celebrating.

So back to tonight...as a DC resident I can attest to how nuts the Christmas Tree Lighting normally is. Parking restrictions, metro is packed, people actually leave work early to get their kids from school to go to the ceremony. Tickets are gone fast, standing room only is also packed. It is a mob scene. The local news runs segments from the grounds and it is really festive.

This year? Really, nothing. It was a normal Thursday. In fact, I found traffic to be *lighter* than normal. And the crowds? Pathetic. So many empty seats, and those that actually did show were probably staff and family members.

Here are some hilarious tweets:

This is the ACTUAL crowd:

Traditionally the White House Christmas tree lighting is standing room only. This is what it looked like tonight as President Trump spoke.

📸@SteveRudinABC7 pic.twitter.com/5nYRJTbvsP — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) December 1, 2017

A nice side by side of Obama and Trump (it was colder on Obama's day too!)

Tale of two White House Christmas tree lighting ceremonies: Obama in 2016 (left) and Trump in 2017. pic.twitter.com/gYNHFbOWkk — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) December 1, 2017

More Obama vs Trump

Obama National Christmas Tree lighting V Trump Tree lighting pic.twitter.com/LC8XELQwgf — Paul White :) 🎄 (@Paul_Resistance) November 30, 2017

Never forget, Obama singing (sniff)

Remember when President Obama sang Jingle Bells at his final Christmas Tree lighting in the White House. That was a nice moment.pic.twitter.com/vn8jsIVNdH — Remove Trump Now (@Kanisha1Jackson) December 1, 2017

Our staff got into the act:

Well done, MAGAheads. You're so busy losing your mind over Starbucks cups and whether the cashier says "Happy Holidays" you've ignored the actual start of the holiday with the Orange One.



Awaiting the inevitable gaslighting "BIGGEST CROWD EVER!!!" tweet from @POTUS https://t.co/rkmFGxlkWs

Just look at that crowd lined up to see @realDonaldTrump light the Christmas Tree. #MAGAMARCHFORJUSTICE pic.twitter.com/YoEVlltUf5 — Jamie Holly (@JamieHolly) December 1, 2017

Don't believe @JamieHolly and his #FakeNews! Here's the real picture of the crowd that gathered to see @realDonaldTrump light the Christmas tree! https://t.co/OqIuY7ZvvN pic.twitter.com/x3lsr7pZ1x — Chris Liebenthal (@Cog_Dis) December 1, 2017

My picture wasn't fake! You just got the close up. https://t.co/RFr1r5n5rx — Jamie Holly (@JamieHolly) December 1, 2017

My contribution:

There was a bigger crowd at my son’s 4th grade chorus.



I am dead serious.



More people came to watch a room full of nine-year-olds singing off key holiday songs than came to watch Donald Trump at the #ChristmasTreeLighting #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/ZYZtZQpE9i — Red 🌊 (@Redpainter1) December 1, 2017

How long until Sarah Huckleberry Sanders is forced to declare from the podium "it was the biggest crowd ever! 2 million people, easily. They all just went to the bathroom at the exact time this photo was taken"