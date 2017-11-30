Donald Trump Draws Pathetically Small Audience At The National Christmas Tree Lighting
For a man who is so obsessed with size, tonight's pathetically tiny showing at the Washington, DC Christmas Tree Lighting has got to really sting. After all, Donald Trump promises that we can finally say "Merry Christmas" again...which would imply that we haven't been saying it, forever.
MSNBC trolled Trump hard with this hilarious montage of many of the times that President Obama actually said "Merry Christmas" but whatever, we can say it again and Trumpkins are celebrating.
So back to tonight...as a DC resident I can attest to how nuts the Christmas Tree Lighting normally is. Parking restrictions, metro is packed, people actually leave work early to get their kids from school to go to the ceremony. Tickets are gone fast, standing room only is also packed. It is a mob scene. The local news runs segments from the grounds and it is really festive.
This year? Really, nothing. It was a normal Thursday. In fact, I found traffic to be *lighter* than normal. And the crowds? Pathetic. So many empty seats, and those that actually did show were probably staff and family members.
Here are some hilarious tweets:
This is the ACTUAL crowd:
A nice side by side of Obama and Trump (it was colder on Obama's day too!)
More Obama vs Trump
Never forget, Obama singing (sniff)
Our staff got into the act:
My contribution:
How long until Sarah Huckleberry Sanders is forced to declare from the podium "it was the biggest crowd ever! 2 million people, easily. They all just went to the bathroom at the exact time this photo was taken"
