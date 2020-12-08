Politics
It's Just Lou Dobbs And Stephen Miller Screaming At Each Other For Two Minutes

Fox tries hard to hold on to the OAN crowd with a Lou Dobbs/Stephen Miller meltdown competition.
By Frances Langum
I have mentioned before that the Lou Dobbs show exists to make sure Fox Business viewers don't abandon the network for OANN. It's not working all that well, as you can tell from the clip above.

I wouldn't even BEGIN to transcribe this screaming, overtalking, performance art by Dobbs and Trump's pocket Nazi, Stephen Miller. They just kept screaming that Republicans are to blame for disloyalty to Dear Leader and the election we all just voted in a month ago isn't the point. Keeping Donald Trump in office for four more years is ALL THAT MATTERS!!!

My colleague Karoli Kuns said it best: "They’re saying the words but it all felt performative to me. Like neither actually believed a damn thing they were saying."

The Democratic Party's extremely successful (over 42 wins and not tired yet!) lawyer enjoyed it thoroughly:

Perhaps they were possessed by the spirit of Anchorman's Brick Tamland.

