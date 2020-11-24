Rudy Giuliani: He's Just ‘One Fair Decision' Away From Turning Things Around For Trump

While Fox News' Laura Ingraham finally admitted that Joe Biden is actually going to be the next president of the United States, Lou Dobbs and Rudy Giuliani were still pretending that the courts are going to overturn the results of the election on Fox Business Network.

The Murdochs are going to have to decide what they want to do with these Trump sycophants who continue to deny reality, because eventually this sort of disconnect, and this just flat out denial of reality is going to come back and bite them in the ass.

Here's Dobbs and Giuliani gaslighting Dobbs' audience and refusing to admit just how badly Rudy and Trump's legal team have been doing in court these days:

After briefly addressing the Sidney Powell split, Giuliani continued pushing misconduct claims about Pennsylvania, where a judge dismissed their case and rather bluntly stated, “This Court has been presented with strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations, unpled in the operative complaint and unsupported by evidence. In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth most populated state. Our people, laws, and institutions demand more.” He also claimed that Michigan — where results were certified earlier Monday afternoon — had “out of control” fraud. Dobbs took some shots at the rest of the media and said “they’re politically corrupt,” something Giuliani laughed in agreement with. He went on to note the plans for final electoral college certification and asked, “We’re moving toward those dates of the 8th of December and the 14th of December. How much flexibility do you have, and how urgent are those deadlines that approach?” Giuliani assured that they’re still on top of this: “Deadlines are urgent, no question about it. There isn’t a lot of time, but there’s time. And the fact is that the facts are there, we just need to get them before a trier of fact or before a court that’ll be fair and will listen… The court in Pennsylvania cut it off without listening to a single fact. And I don’t know how the judge could’ve concluded that the facts aren’t substantial when they haven’t even been presented yet… Unfortunately, we haven’t yet gotten a fair decision. We will. We’ve got to be a little patient. One fair decision, one good hearing, and this will turn all around.”

The dam is finally breaking with the GSA finally certifying the transition, and a growing number of Republicans are finally having enough of Trump, Giuliani and their attempt to overthrow the results of this election, all while this fantasy was still taking place on a channel that has the gall to pretend they're "news."

Fox "News" and Fox Business Network along with OANN and Newsmax need to be taken off of the air if there's any hope of us continuing to have anything resembling a democracy in the United States. If nothing else all of them should come with warning labels and not be allowed to call themselves "news." They're all dangerous right wing propaganda and they're doing nothing but pouring poison into the brains of way too many of our average citizens, and it needs to stop.

Jen Senko documented what watching Fox did to her father in the documentary, The Brainwashing of My Dad.

Sadly, things have only gotten worse since then, with OANN and Newsmax looking to out-crazy Fox.