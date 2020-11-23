Politics
Read time: 4 minutes
comments

GSA Finally Certifies Transition To The Biden-Harris Administration

Emily Murphy tried to drag her feet for weeks, refusing to release the funds and authorize the transition, but she finally gave in.
By Red Painter
1 hour ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

It took a full 20 days, but GSA Chief Emily Murphy FINALLY decided to DO. HER. DAMN. JOB.  and signed off on the authorization to President-Elect Joe Biden, thereby freeing up funds and access to allow the Biden/Harris administration to actually start doing the real work of getting up to date on everything going on in the White House and across the various branches of government.

FINALLY.

Also, no one pay attention to the hundreds of shredding machines and smoking trash cans on the White House front lawn or in the various offices of the government that are currently occupied by Trump cronies.

Here is the letter

She made a point of covering for Donald Trump:

"Please know that I came to my decision independently, based on the law and available facts. I was never directly or indirectly pressured by any Executive Branch official -- including those who work at the White House or GSA -- with regard to the substance or timing of my decision. To be clear, I did not receive any direction to delay my determination."

Trump kind of conceded -- as much as he ever will -- and took credit for the ascertainment.

Although there is zero chance that he wrote those tweets. No spelling errors. No miscapitalized words, except "Country", anyway.

TWITTER REJOICED:

The Biden team responded in a statement minutes ago:

The GSA Administrator has ascertained President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the apparent winners of the election, providing the incoming Administration with the resources and support necessary to carry out a smooth and peaceful transfer of power. Today’s decision is a needed step to begin tackling the challenges facing our nation, including getting the pandemic under control and our economy back on track. This final decision is a definitive administrative action to formally begin the transition process with federal agencies. In the days ahead, transition officials will begin meeting with federal officials to discuss the pandemic response, have a full accounting of our national security interests, and gain complete understanding of the Trump administration’s efforts to hollow out government agencies.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team