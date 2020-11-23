GSA Finally Certifies Transition To The Biden-Harris Administration

It took a full 20 days, but GSA Chief Emily Murphy FINALLY decided to DO. HER. DAMN. JOB. and signed off on the authorization to President-Elect Joe Biden, thereby freeing up funds and access to allow the Biden/Harris administration to actually start doing the real work of getting up to date on everything going on in the White House and across the various branches of government.

FINALLY.

Also, no one pay attention to the hundreds of shredding machines and smoking trash cans on the White House front lawn or in the various offices of the government that are currently occupied by Trump cronies.

NEW: GSA has informed president-elect Joe Biden the administration is ready to begin the formal transition process, according to a letter from administrator Emily Murphy sent Monday afternoon and obtained by CNN. — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) November 23, 2020

#Breaking: GSA’s Emily Murphy signs off and says the transition can begin, per @KristenhCNN pic.twitter.com/S6YKKQBrQR — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 23, 2020

She made a point of covering for Donald Trump:

"Please know that I came to my decision independently, based on the law and available facts. I was never directly or indirectly pressured by any Executive Branch official -- including those who work at the White House or GSA -- with regard to the substance or timing of my decision. To be clear, I did not receive any direction to delay my determination."

Trump kind of conceded -- as much as he ever will -- and took credit for the ascertainment.

I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA. Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020

...fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020

Although there is zero chance that he wrote those tweets. No spelling errors. No miscapitalized words, except "Country", anyway.

TWITTER REJOICED:

Useless @GSAEmily finally signed off on the transition. She wrote a long letter about how trump didn’t influence her. Sure Jan. — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) November 23, 2020

Hi there, @GSAEmily.



Your letter was asinine.



1) The 2000 election was not remotely an apt precedent

2) This election did not hinge on one state

3) The margin was not small



You refused to do your job. You are not a victim. This letter further reinforces your incompetence. pic.twitter.com/YjRw9YSq44 — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) November 23, 2020

So, @GSAEmily folded before the Republican Senators did... — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) November 23, 2020

Now that @GSAEmily has *finally* done her duty and released funds and kicked off the transition process, i want to make sure you guys understand something that will happen on Jan 20. Joe Biden will become Donald Trump's landlord: https://t.co/Vf6YLdjPNS pic.twitter.com/53PMzXHGRa — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) November 23, 2020

The letter’s worth a read. It may be the most unprofessional thing I’ve seen an agency head put on letterhead. She makes this about her. She makes excuses. She never says that she ascertains the apparent winner. But she releases funds as though she has, so there’s that at least. https://t.co/4vjePwgOZk — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) November 23, 2020

The Biden team responded in a statement minutes ago: