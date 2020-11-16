Politics
GSA Official Blocking The Biden Transition Process, Is Looking For A New Job Herself

Emily Murphy has so far refused to sign a letter declaring the apparent winner of the presidential election, releasing funds for the transition of power.
By Ed Scarce
A GSA release over a week ago cited the need for a "clear winner" before any funds would be released and the process allowed to begin. But that isn't stopping Trump appointee Emily Murphy from looking for a new job herself.

Are all these Trump people liars and hypocrites? Of course they are.

Who would ever hire a Trump loyalist? I sure as **** wouldn't.

Source: ABC News

The top General Services Administration official who's blocking President-elect Joe Biden's transition team from accessing government resources ahead of his inauguration appears to be looking for a new job, according to a message obtained by ABC News.

Emily Murphy, head of the GSA, recently sent that message to an associate inquiring about employment opportunities in 2021, a move that some in Washington interpreted as at least tacitly acknowledging that the current administration soon will be gone.

Murphy has the power to decide -- or "ascertain" -- when election results are evident enough to trigger a transition of power, allowing the winning team access to career staff at federal agencies and internal government information including national security matters and plans for administering a COVID-19 vaccine.

Donald Trump appointed Murphy in 2017, and she's so far refused to certify Biden as the election's winner as Trump attempts to overturn the election result in court.

Reviews have not been kind to @GSAEmily.

