Elie Mystal: Start Suing The Trump Administration NOW For Ethical Violations Of The Law

On AM Joy, Elie Mystal applauded Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. for officially coming for Rudy Giuliani's bar card, along with those of the rest of Trump's legal team. Mystal reminded viewers that there are actual ethical standards attorneys are sworn to uphold, including not bringing frivolous lawsuits into the courtroom. Giuliani is not only violating these standards, but for reasons most abhorrent to a rational American: overturning the results of an election. If these aren't actions that warrant disbarment, none exist.
Later on in the discussion, guest host Dr. Jason Johnson waved an imaginary magic wand, making Mystal Biden's attorney general. Johnson asked him what else he would do to make sure this kind of legal "brinkmanship" didn't happen again in any future elections. Mystal continued on in the same vein as earlier when he spoke of Pascrell's aggressive pursuit of consequences for the Trump team's egregious lawlessness.
Dr. Johnson heartily agreed, adding that he'd be fully in favor of impeaching the "highly incompetent judges" Trump and Mitch McConnell have put in place, who aren't qualified, yet are appointed for life. How legitimate are these appointments if the American Bar Association doesn't even give them a "qualified" rating?
Yet here is the GOP, ramming them through the Senate, while more then a quarter of a million Americans have died of COVID-19, and many more than that face eviction, poverty, and food insecurity, while bills that might bring them relief die on the desk of a giggling Moscow Mitch.