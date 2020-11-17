Politics
Whoops! Transition Obstructionist Emily Murphy Is Job Hunting For 2021

That GSA lady who won't let Biden have a transition is reportedly on the lookout for a new position after January 21. Hmm.
By Frances Langum

So Emily Murphy isn't just a Trumpist obstructionist, she's also a hypocrite who is JOB HUNTING for after the inauguration of Joe Biden? Classic! ABC News reports:

The top General Services Administration official who's blocking President-elect Joe Biden's transition team from accessing government resources ahead of his inauguration appears to be looking for a new job, according to a message obtained by ABC News.

Emily Murphy, head of the GSA, recently sent that message to an associate inquiring about employment opportunities in 2021, a move that some in Washington interpreted as at least tacitly acknowledging that the current administration soon will be gone.

...Congressional Democrats have accused Murphy of undermining the peaceful transition of power and could subpoena her for testimony on Capitol Hill to explain why she's doing so.

Yeah and maybe they can ask her how many resumes she's emailed out from her government account? BUT HER EMAILS!

