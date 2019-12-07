Lou Dobbs And John Solomon Complain That House Intelligence Report Included Solomon's Phone Records

Columnist and so-called "reporter" John Solomon may be done helping to spread conspiracy theories about Ukraine over at The Hill, but that hasn't stopped Fox "news" and the Fox Business Network from bringing Solomon on as a contributor and allowing him to continue pushing right-wing smears and propaganda on their shows.

The Hill announced it's going to "review" Solomon's work for the publication, not that it matters much, as the damage caused by them has already been done.

Solomon made an appearance this Friday on FBN's Lou Dobbs Tonight, and although Solomon admitted that the House Intelligence Committee didn't actually subpoena either his or Nunes' phone records, that didn't stop both of them from insinuating that they both were somehow targeted by Schiff, or from threatening to sue over the matter.

Here's more from Media Matters on the exchange: