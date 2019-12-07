Lou Dobbs And John Solomon Complain That House Intelligence Report Included Solomon's Phone Records

Columnist and so-called "reporter" John Solomon may be done helping to spread conspiracy theories about Ukraine over at The Hill, but that hasn't stopped Fox "news" and the Fox Business Network from bringing Solomon on as a contributor and allowing him to continue pushing right-wing smears and propaganda on their shows.
The Hill announced it's going to "review" Solomon's work for the publication, not that it matters much, as the damage caused by them has already been done.
Solomon made an appearance this Friday on FBN's Lou Dobbs Tonight, and although Solomon admitted that the House Intelligence Committee didn't actually subpoena either his or Nunes' phone records, that didn't stop both of them from insinuating that they both were somehow targeted by Schiff, or from threatening to sue over the matter.
Here's more from Media Matters on the exchange:
JOHN SOLOMON: Well, listen, he didn't actually subpoena my phone records, I want to be clear about that. He subpoenaed Rudy Giuliani's and Lev Parnas' and then extracted my numbers as the only reporter. Now I know other reporters had conversations with those two men, but I'm the only one who ends up having his records released. And it makes me wonder whether it's political payback, I know my friends feel that way. Because a few months ago I wrote a story exposing the fact that Mr. Schiff, chairman Schiff, had met with Glenn Simpson at the sidelines of the Aspen Institute, at a time when he shouldn't have been having contact with Glenn Simpson. It feels like a political payback. But at the end of the day if he wanted to know what the calls were about he should have done some more investigating before he put them out.
DOBBS (HOST): But indeed he did divulge them, knowing full well they were your phone records, which, by the way, was within his power and I think responsibility not to release. It is an extraordinary abuse, both of his power and your First Amendment rights.