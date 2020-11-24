Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Laura Ingraham Finally Admits That Yeah, Joe Biden Is The Next President

"If I told you that there was an excellent, phenomenal chance that the Supreme Court was going to step in and deliver a victory to President Trump, I would be lying to you,” the Fox yakker said.
By Susie Madrak
3 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

Huh. It's so newsworthy that a Fox News show host told the truth, the Washington Post writes about it:

On Monday night, though, after Trump finally submitted to an official government transition to Biden, Laura Ingraham sounded a different note. While arguing that there are still “serious questions” about the election and stating that she backs Trump’s continued legal challenges, Ingraham urged viewers to prepare for Biden to become president.

“Unless the legal situation changes in a dramatic and frankly an unlikely manner, Joe Biden will be inaugurated on January 20,” Ingraham said on “The Ingraham Angle.”

She later added: “To say this constitutes living in reality. And if I offered you a false reality, if I told you that there was an excellent, phenomenal chance that the Supreme Court was going to step in and deliver a victory to President Trump, I would be lying to you.”

(Except for the last three weeks, when she filled her show with all kinds of unproved allegations that no doubt worked her viewers up to a fevered pitch, but okay.)

“As unpleasant and disappointing as these past three weeks have been to so many of us, as much as we wish things were different, this is where things stand tonight.

“[...] To say this does not mean I don’t think that the election was rife with problems and potential fraud. And to say this does not constitute being a sellout to the conservative populist movement. And it does not mean that I disagree at all with the president’s right and obligation to pursue all legitimate legal challenges to this outcome.”

Perfect. Just enough reality that she can position herself as what passes for a "truth teller" on Fox News, but enough hedges and qualifications that she won't get death threats from the Trumpers.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team