Laura Ingraham Finally Admits That Yeah, Joe Biden Is The Next President

Huh. It's so newsworthy that a Fox News show host told the truth, the Washington Post writes about it:

On Monday night, though, after Trump finally submitted to an official government transition to Biden, Laura Ingraham sounded a different note. While arguing that there are still “serious questions” about the election and stating that she backs Trump’s continued legal challenges, Ingraham urged viewers to prepare for Biden to become president. “Unless the legal situation changes in a dramatic and frankly an unlikely manner, Joe Biden will be inaugurated on January 20,” Ingraham said on “The Ingraham Angle.” She later added: “To say this constitutes living in reality. And if I offered you a false reality, if I told you that there was an excellent, phenomenal chance that the Supreme Court was going to step in and deliver a victory to President Trump, I would be lying to you.”

(Except for the last three weeks, when she filled her show with all kinds of unproved allegations that no doubt worked her viewers up to a fevered pitch, but okay.)

“As unpleasant and disappointing as these past three weeks have been to so many of us, as much as we wish things were different, this is where things stand tonight.

“[...] To say this does not mean I don’t think that the election was rife with problems and potential fraud. And to say this does not constitute being a sellout to the conservative populist movement. And it does not mean that I disagree at all with the president’s right and obligation to pursue all legitimate legal challenges to this outcome.”

Perfect. Just enough reality that she can position herself as what passes for a "truth teller" on Fox News, but enough hedges and qualifications that she won't get death threats from the Trumpers.