Laura Ingraham Admits Fox News Doesn't Care About 'The News'

Fox host Laura Ingraham defended Fox News for not covering Thursday's Jan 6 hearing because they cater to their viewers on Tuesday's The Ingraham Angle.

They should change the name of the network to "Fox Views" since reporting actual news is not part of their mission statement.

Ingraham had on two of the most pro-Trump, pro-MAGA cultists to attack the Select Committee investigating the insurrection and attack on the U.S. Capitol, Molly Hemingway and the odious Stephen Miller.

After Hemingway launched into a long rant about how nobody cares about the insurrection, Ingraham said. "Maverick was a summer blockbuster, is a summer blockbuster."

(What does the new Top Gun movie have to do with the Jan 6 hearings being televised?)

Ingraham continued, "Stephen, what do you think this is gonna be, prime time? They are all upset that Fox isn't covering it live. We actually do something called cater to our audience, our audience knows what this is. We'll cover it."

Skullhead Stephen Miller said, "This is scripted political convention."

"Cater to their audience" is code for blacking out their audience from anything negative about Trump and the Republican party.

Or they can edit and repackage small snippets of anything to give their viewers a bunch of Kellyanne Conway alternative facts.

Before Trump, Fox News used to make an attempt at covering news events unflattering to Republicans. But not now.

If Trey Gowdy's Benghazi investigations to undermine Hillary Clinton went prime time, Fox News would have pre-empted their top shows from Bill O'Reilly, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, to Laura Ingraham for over a month to cover every single second of it.

But as Digby correctly observes about the Fox News Blackout: "Why would they want to make their audience feel disoriented with a bunch of disturbing information they’ve heard nothing about despite tuning in regularly to their favorite “news” network? It would be like getting a dispatch from another planet. It’s very upsetting, and if there’s one thing neither Republicans nor their propaganda channels are willing to do it’s make their followers angry."