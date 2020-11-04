As Expected, Trump Claims Victory And Demands We Stop Counting Votes

I went to bed early, I couldn't take the stress. I woke up at 4:30, and was flabbergasted to see that while it still looks like Joe Biden will win when the mail-in ballots are counted, Trumpism itself is alive and well -- and my worse-case scenario (Mitch McConnell remains as majority leader) may came true -- depending on ballot runoffs in Maine and Georgia!

Guys, the Senate race in Maine isn't decided. Susan Collins is at 49.5% and dropping, and the state has instant runoff voting. The two liberals are at 48% combined, and two other candidates have a combined 5%. Only 66% of votes have been counted. — Markos Moulitsas (@markos) November 4, 2020

The bad news is, a quarter of a million people dead from covid, and half of Americans wanted to reward Donald Trump with a second term. Even if Joe Biden wins, that's what we're dealing with.

"Voters were divided on whether the nation has contained the spread of the virus. About half of voters said the virus is somewhat or mostly under control. And about half described the coronavirus as out of control." AP VoteCast via @joshboak @hrfingerhut https://t.co/gjaKLfOmxX — Michael Tackett (@tackettdc) November 3, 2020

However: Remember Election Night 2018? We were all in despair, and then as the numbers trickled it, it turned out to be a very sneaky wave -- and a big victory for Democrats.

Biden campaign manager @jomalleydillon just issued a statement calling Trump's comments on the election “outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect.” She said it was "a naked effort to take away the democratic rights of American citizens." https://t.co/0mV4BtYsJ4 — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) November 4, 2020

Biden: "We knew this was going to go long...It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who has won this election, that’s the decision of the American people.”



I can't decide if the car horns are inspiring or heartbreaking-I think they are both. pic.twitter.com/SmpZF2y1te — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) November 4, 2020

Chris Christie on Pres. Trump's election remarks: "I talk tonight... as a former U.S. Attorney. There's just no basis to make that argument tonight. There just isn't."



"I disagree with what he did tonight." https://t.co/GwwRl4EUb3 #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/PGborH5sCH — ABC News (@ABC) November 4, 2020

If you want cheering up, watch @foxnews. This whole segment was a model of clear, calm & responsible reporting. It must be driving Donald Trump absolutely NUTS pic.twitter.com/FbWw0u2ny4 — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) November 4, 2020

half of my brain is "relax, Biden can win this" and the other half is the sound of ten thousand forks being jammed into five hundred running garbage disposals while every car alarm in the neighborhood goes off — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) November 4, 2020

The reason Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin are still counting mail-in ballots is because the GOP-controlled state legislatures in all of those states blocked attempts to pass legislation that would allow processing ballots well before Election Day, as happens in other states.

That, and the Republican challengers who showed up at the counting sites and are challenging Every. Single. Ballot. Whee!

Don't despair. The numbers will swing back and forth all week, all is not lost. It just won't be pretty.

Here’s where the race for the White House stands now, based on the states called so far.



Follow live #Election2020 results here. https://t.co/Ocytit1xtq pic.twitter.com/OYvZ9STpN1 — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 4, 2020

Breaking News: President Trump won Florida, denying Joe Biden an opportunity to flip one of the biggest battleground states on the map. https://t.co/hC4yyIjamh — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 4, 2020

Capt. Mark Kelly beat Sen. Martha McSally in one of the most closely watched Senate races in the country. https://t.co/d350R3PhEb — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) November 4, 2020

Susan Collins now below 50% in Maine. With ranked choice voting, that's no small thing pic.twitter.com/2G208jxfO0 — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) November 4, 2020

Why is Michigan so late? Because 60 Republican challenger appeared at the counting site and are challenging every ballot. This has slowed down the process. #ElectionNight — Abed A. Ayoub (@aayoub) November 4, 2020

Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are reporting ELECTION DAY votes earliest and ABSENTEE VOTES latest. We went over this a lot in the past few months. They won't have final results until the end of the week at the earliest. There's no point in looking at them now. — Paul Blumenthal (@PaulBlu) November 4, 2020