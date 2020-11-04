As Expected, Trump Claims Victory And Demands We Stop Counting Votes

I went to bed early, I couldn't take the stress. I woke up at 4:30, and was flabbergasted to see that while it still looks like Joe Biden will win when the mail-in ballots are counted, Trumpism itself is alive and well -- and my worse-case scenario (Mitch McConnell remains as majority leader) may came true -- depending on ballot runoffs in Maine and Georgia!
The bad news is, a quarter of a million people dead from covid, and half of Americans wanted to reward Donald Trump with a second term. Even if Joe Biden wins, that's what we're dealing with.
However: Remember Election Night 2018? We were all in despair, and then as the numbers trickled it, it turned out to be a very sneaky wave -- and a big victory for Democrats.
The reason Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin are still counting mail-in ballots is because the GOP-controlled state legislatures in all of those states blocked attempts to pass legislation that would allow processing ballots well before Election Day, as happens in other states.
That, and the Republican challengers who showed up at the counting sites and are challenging Every. Single. Ballot. Whee!
Don't despair. The numbers will swing back and forth all week, all is not lost. It just won't be pretty.