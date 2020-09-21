Joe Biden Speaks In Manitowoc, Wisconsin On COVID-19 And The Economy

Joe Biden's spoke to aluminum workers in Manitowoc, Wisconsin this afternoon after touring their plant.

In Manitowoc, Wisconsin this afternoon, @JoeBiden will make his pitch directly to Obama-Trump voters, continuing to push his Scranton vs. Park Ave messaging, & will also address the expected news that more than 200,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, according to a Biden aide. — Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) September 21, 2020

After addressing the haunting milestone of 200,000 dead from COVID-19, he turned to the economy, and Trump's viewpoint of what really matters: Trump, Trump's wealth, and Trump's power. Biden told the harsh truth about how little Trump cares about the people who follow him.

BIDEN: The simple truth is that Donald Trump ran for office saying he would represent the forgotten men and women in this country, and then once he got into office, he forgot us. Not only did he forget them, though, the truth is that he never really respected us very much. Oh, he loves his rallies. And the next time he holds one, look closely. Trump keeps his distance from anyone in the rally. The folks that come are packed in tight as they can be, risking disease, mostly without masks, but not Trump! He safely keeps his distance. As a reporter showed a couple of days ago, someone came up close, he said, "No, no, you gotta keep your distance. I don't get close to these people." He's willing to let everyone else in the crowd risk their lives, but not him.

Then Biden reminded them that one of the people that works in the White House reportedly quoted Trump as saying one of the BENEFITS of this pandemic is that he doesn't have to shake their hands. He calls his own supporters "disgusting."

Well, Trump's not wrong about that.