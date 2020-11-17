Politics
Trump Won't Ask For A Recount In Wisconsin. Here's Why.

The numbers don't lie. Trump is down by over 20,000 votes in Wisconsin, the vote is expected to be certified Tuesday, and he has until Wednesday to ask for a recount. He won't.
By Karoli Kuns
The numbers don't lie. Trump is down by over 20,000 votes in Wisconsin, the vote is expected to be certified Tuesday, and he has until Wednesday to ask for a recount. He won't.

The reason he won't has nothing to do with the inevitability of failure. He won't do it because it costs too much.

AP:

President Donald Trump will have to pay $7.9 million if he wants a statewide recount of unofficial results in Wisconsin showing him losing to Democrat Joe Biden by about 20,500 votes.

That is four times higher than what the recount cost four years ago, a cost increase that elections officials said was driven by expenses related to conducting a recount during the coronavirus pandemic.

This is not a situation where Trump can simply ask for a recount and then stiff the state after they spend the money. If he wants it, he's going to have to pay for it, and he has no intention of spending money on anyone but himself, as the Wisconsin Journal-Sentinel notes:

"Trump has been furiously fundraising for the Wisconsin recount and legal challenges in other states to try to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's victory. If he doesn't go ahead with the Wisconsin recount, he can use the money he's raised for other purposes, such as retiring his campaign debt."

Recount or himself? I don't think that call is even close.

