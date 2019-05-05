Politics
Pelosi Fears Trump Won't Give Up Power Unless He Loses In A Landslide

Speaker Nancy Pelosi echoes fears of many: Trump won't relinquish power unless he loses by a HUGE margin.

4 hours ago
Speaker Nancy Pelosi rang the bell that many of us have been ringing for months now: Will Donald Trump willingly leave office if he loses in November 2020? Will he claim the election was rigged and incite violence? Will he claim the left have orchestrated a coup to take the presidency from all good, gun loving, Christian, white men, like him?

The New York Times reported on Saturday that Nancy Pelosi believes impeachment is not a viable option for removal of the cancer that we call Donald Trump (because the Republican majority in the Senate will never vote for his removal from office) and that the only means of extricating him is through a defeat in 2020 "by a margin so big [that] he cannot challenge the legitimacy of a Democratic victory."

During the interview, she stated:

“We have to inoculate against that, we have to be prepared for that.”

She further advocated for the Democrats to focus more on center left platforms, in an effort to woo independents and some Republicans.

If Democrats win by a small margin, this is her fear:

“He would poison the public mind. He would challenge each of the races; he would say you can’t seat these people. We had to win. Imagine if we hadn’t won — oh, don’t even imagine. So, as we go forward, we have to have the same approach.”

Twitter had thoughts, and they were as divisive as you could imagine:

So if (when) he (hopefully) loses, will he be taken out in handcuffs or a straight jacket on January 21, 2021?

