Cohen: No Peaceful Transition Of Power If Trump Loses In 2020

Michael Cohen ended his public testimony before the House Oversight Committee with a frightening though not unheard of prediction.

"Given my experience working for Mr. Trump, I fear that if he loses the election in 2020, that there will never be a peaceful transition of power."

It's a question asked by Joshua Geltzer at CNN.com just days ago: What if Trump refuses to accept defeat in 2020?

Trump is increasingly proving himself to be a President eager to overstep his authority. Just last week, Trump displayed his willingness to invoke unprecedented presidential power to declare a national emergency utterly without justification. This week has brought a startling report from the New York Times that, for the past two years, Trump has tried to undermine the investigations by Special Counsel Robert Mueller and other parts of the Justice Department in order to, in the words of the Times, "make the president's many legal problems go away." In light of these overreaching assertions of his own authority, it's at least plausible that Trump might attempt to cling to power in ways previously unimaginable by an American president.

I’ve said from the start that Trump will only leave the White House in one of 2 ways: a hearse, or dragged out in handcuffs, kicking & screaming.

Cohen isn’t wrong. — Tax the rich. Still #NeverTrump (@sqlcheesecake) February 27, 2019