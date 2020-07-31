Neil Cavuto Wonders If Trump ‘Won’t Leave The White House’ If He Loses

Fox Business host Neil Cavuto speculated on Thursday that President Donald Trump might refuse to peacefully leave the White House if he loses in November.

After Trump tweeted a suggestion about “delaying” the election, Cavuto asked Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) if the president is “setting up something.”

“So you don’t think he’s setting up something if he were to lose,” Cavuto asked, “that he’s going to claim that it was rigged and he just won’t leave the White House — crazy glue his hands to the Oval Office doors?”

Blackburn answered by accusing Hillary Clinton of refusing to accept the results of the 2016 election.

“So, if the president were to lose,” Cavuto pressed, “let’s say, by a fairly comfortable margin — he might not like that — do you think he would say, ‘Alright, that’s it, I’m outta here?'”

“I think Donald Trump is going to win,” Blackburn insisted.

“I understand that,” Cavuto interrupted. “In your heart of hearts, do you think if he were — if he were to lose that he would try to come up with a reason not to leave?”

“He has always honored the will of the American people,” Blackburn replied.

“Because if they tried to push me out of here, Senator,” Cavuto noted, “I would just continue doing shows. Because I would not leave.”